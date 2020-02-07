Singhsburys has licence revoked for allegedly selling 'crack pipes' and drugs paraphernalia near children's sweets

Singhsburys Superstores in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: André Langlois Archant

A Seven Sisters Road store has had its licence revoked after it was accused of selling "crack pipes" and stocking drugs paraphernalia near children's sweets.

Islington's licencing sub committee imposed the maximum penalty within its powers at Singhsbury's licence review, despite store owner Tanjeet Gulati claiming he'd done nothing illegal and doesn't promote class A drug use.

Still, inspections of the shop raised fears illicit high-strength Polish beer and "crack pipes" were being sold to people with addictions, and that popper bottles with names like "Throb Hard", "Squirt' and "Hard Core" were stocked near the sweets section.

Councillors also objected to unlicensed beauty treatments allegedly being offered at the back of the store, and poor fire safety measures.

Mr Gulati declined to comment.

Ahead of the review, Surendra Panchal, representing Mr Gulati, said: "He is a great trader and he is always trading well and cooperating with the responsible authorities. He is very well known within the community and is very helpful to the community."