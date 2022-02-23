News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Sir Quentin Blake centre set to open in Islington

Logo Icon

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:00 PM February 23, 2022
How the Quentin Blake centre could look - according to the artist himself.

How the Quentin Blake centre could look - according to the artist himself. - Credit: Quentin Blake

A run-down compound in Islington will become the world’s largest space dedicated to illustration and home to the works of much-loved artist Sir Quentin Blake.

The House of Illustration can finally wipe its plans off the drawing board and put them into practice – creating an archive for the one of the UK’s best-known illustrators, who drew Roald Dahl’s BFG and Matilda.

The current New River Head building

The current New River Head building - Credit: Justin Piperger

The scheme will see a group of Grade II-listed buildings at New River Head converted into space for exhibitions, workshops, a café and a shop.

It featured in a recent BBC film celebrating Sir Quentin’s 70-year career.

How the Quentin Blake centre could look inside.

How the Quentin Blake centre could look inside. - Credit: Tim Ronalds Architect

The location off Amwell Street is named after the New River, which was created between 1604 and 1613 to supply London with clean drinking water.

It includes the remains of one of the last remaining windmills in London.

Outside the current New River Head.

Outside the current New River Head. - Credit: Justin Piperger

The industrial buildings have been inaccessible to the public for 70 years and there have been problems with antisocial behaviour.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid cases in north London hospitals as restrictions set to lift
  2. 2 'We hope to never use them': Bleeding control kits given out in Hillrise, Islington
  3. 3 North London men jailed for cleaning up Swedish hitman's murder
  1. 4 Farringdon's Take One Leave One initiative spreads across the UK and globe
  2. 5 Women, men and children march to improve safety on Islington streets
  3. 6 TfL fares: 2022 vs 2012 - how do they compare?
  4. 7 Young trio have Arsenal buzzing
  5. 8 'Extraordinarily cruel': Islington caretaker raped woman at knifepoint
  6. 9 The Great Barrier Wrath: GTR move Finsbury Park gates to stop passengers being overcharged
  7. 10 New Holloway Road Taco Bell to open next month

There will be a path linking Amwell Street to Myddelton Passage which will be open during the daytime.

An illustration of the Quentin Blake building.

An illustration of the Quentin Blake building. - Credit: Tim Ronalds Architect

The House of Illustration hopes to open the centre at the end of 2023 and needs to raise 60 per cent of its £12million target to get started.

Director Lindsey Glen told Islington’s planning committee: “Illustration helps us to understand, to learn and share stories, examine the past, imagine the future. In Islington, I think we’ll see illustration at work.”

She added: “This is a proposal that brings substantial benefits to the borough, including bringing the curriculum to life, signposting young people to creative careers, giving a voice to some of the most marginalised in our community, and uncovering the stories of a place that has been hidden for over 70 years.”

Visitors will be able to explore the new centre and grounds for free and learn more about the buildings’ history through interactive information boards.

Two nearby residents voiced concerns about the impact of light from the foyer and noise from events and toilets.

Architect Tim Ronalds gave assurances that blinds can be fitted to prevent light leaking out from the foyer.

Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration, Prospective Foyer and Café

Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration, Prospective Foyer and Café - Credit: Tim Ronalds Architect

He said thick walls and sound insulation will stop residents hearing the flushing from a toilet nearby.

Cllr Dave Poyser said: “I think it is a very, very exciting application for Islington’s future.”

The planning committee approved the scheme unanimously.

Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

Hampstead Heath during Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice | Live

Storm Eunice live updates: Camden, Haringey, Islington and north London

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The Marks & Spencer Finsbury Park team celebrating the store opening on February 16

Food and Drink

Marks & Spencer store opens in Finsbury Park

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Leader of Haringey Council Peray Ahmet said she was "saddened" to hear of the death of a woman in Highgate

London Live News

Aftermath of Storm Eunice: Woman killed and homes destroyed

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House

London Live News | Live

Storm Eunice: Live updates as strong winds hit London

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon