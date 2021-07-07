Six things to do in Islington this weekend
- Credit: Little Angel Theatre
Despite another dire forecast for the weekend ahead, there are plenty of things to do in Islington, most of which don't involve the great outdoors.
Watch a puppet show
Nature Elly is on at the Little Angel, featuring original music and an array of adorable animal puppets for little ones to meet.
It tells the story of Elly who runs a farm in Lincolnshire, where not everything is going to plan. The corn has been trampled, all the apples have vanished and there’s hay everywhere. Elly and Bob the pheasant proceed to fix the farm in time to save the harvest, and discover the secrets of the mystery animal hiding in the hay-stack.
Tickets for the 35-minute show for kids aged from two to five, runs until at the theatre in Dagmar Passage, off Upper Street, until July 31.
You may also want to watch:
Go to the city farm
Freightliners City Farm is a 2.5 acre green space next to Paradise Park in Sheringham Road, Upper Holloway. The small community farm has pigs, sheep, cows and geese, and provides the chance to take part in farming and gardening and to experience the countryside environment in the city.
It is open from 11am to 3pm at the weekend, and people need to book a slot before turning up. Slots are released on Wednesday for the following weekend. See freightlinersfarm.org.uk.
Most Read
- 1 Headmaster brands Islington's cycle superhighway 'an accident waiting to happen'
- 2 Man who stabbed woman in ‘random’ Islington attack found guilty
- 3 Statue of Street Cat Bob to be unveiled in Islington Green
- 4 Letters: For and against LTNs
- 5 Moorfields Eye Hospital set to move to new Kings Cross HQ
- 6 'Islington can be tough, but it has spirit': Popular Curate leaves St Mary's
- 7 Archway NOcado protesters now target Marks and Spencer
- 8 Emirates Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens for second Pfizer jabs
- 9 Kamal Nuur: Two men charged with Cally murder
- 10 Islington seeks to increase 'living wage' employers by a third
Check out an escape room
Participating teams at clueQuest have 60 minutes to complete a spy-themed mission using teamwork and logic to gather clues and solve puzzles. Each of their four games revolve around the spy-world of Mr Q, "the yellow mouse", and his arch-nemesis, Professor BlackSheep.
The family-run business clueQuest was started in June 2013 by four brothers, who wanted to leave their own mark on the brand by designing everything themselves - from the games and props, to the logos, characters and the website.
Prices at the escape room in Caledonian Road, near Kings Cross, start at £25 per person off-peak, and children aged nine and over are welcome.
Go get Boba
Bubble Tea, or Boba, is the name given to the wide variety of refreshing flavoured fruit teas and milk teas served ice cold or piping hot with chewy tapioca balls.
You can buy it at Bubbleology at 64 Upper Street
The tea-based drink originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s, and although it most commonly consists of tea accompanied by chewy tapioca balls, it can be made with other toppings as well. You can experiment with flavours from strawberry to rosemilk, and there are options for extra jellies and bobas.
Thrift shopping
Grab yourself a bargain at any one of Islington's charity shops. One of our favourites is the Crisis shop in Upper Street, where all purchases benefit those experiencing homelessness.
Watch the football
Wondering where you can get in a round while watching the Euros? On Sunday at 8pm either England or Denmark - depending on what happens tonight - will be playing Italy.
Maybe you can try out the Brewhouse and Kitchen in Highbury, which serves beer brewed on-site, or the Islington Sports Bar and Grill at 274 Holloway Road.