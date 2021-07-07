Published: 5:58 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 6:06 PM July 7, 2021

Animal puppets feature in Nature Elly at the Little Angel Theatre - Credit: Little Angel Theatre

Despite another dire forecast for the weekend ahead, there are plenty of things to do in Islington, most of which don't involve the great outdoors.

Watch a puppet show

Nature Elly is on at the Little Angel, featuring original music and an array of adorable animal puppets for little ones to meet.

It tells the story of Elly who runs a farm in Lincolnshire, where not everything is going to plan. The corn has been trampled, all the apples have vanished and there’s hay everywhere. Elly and Bob the pheasant proceed to fix the farm in time to save the harvest, and discover the secrets of the mystery animal hiding in the hay-stack.

Tickets for the 35-minute show for kids aged from two to five, runs until at the theatre in Dagmar Passage, off Upper Street, until July 31.





Liz McAllister of Freightliners Farm in Islington, which will be opening its doors for Open Garden Squares weekend (Picture: Ken Mears) - Credit: Archant

Go to the city farm

Freightliners City Farm is a 2.5 acre green space next to Paradise Park in Sheringham Road, Upper Holloway. The small community farm has pigs, sheep, cows and geese, and provides the chance to take part in farming and gardening and to experience the countryside environment in the city.

It is open from 11am to 3pm at the weekend, and people need to book a slot before turning up. Slots are released on Wednesday for the following weekend. See freightlinersfarm.org.uk.

One of the escape rooms at ClueQuest - Credit: David Levene

Check out an escape room

Participating teams at clueQuest have 60 minutes to complete a spy-themed mission using teamwork and logic to gather clues and solve puzzles. Each of their four games revolve around the spy-world of Mr Q, "the yellow mouse", and his arch-nemesis, Professor BlackSheep.

The family-run business clueQuest was started in June 2013 by four brothers, who wanted to leave their own mark on the brand by designing everything themselves - from the games and props, to the logos, characters and the website.

Prices at the escape room in Caledonian Road, near Kings Cross, start at £25 per person off-peak, and children aged nine and over are welcome.

Oliver Bonas in Upper Street was busy as non-essential shops in Upper Street opened back up - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Go get Boba

Bubble Tea, or Boba, is the name given to the wide variety of refreshing flavoured fruit teas and milk teas served ice cold or piping hot with chewy tapioca balls.

You can buy it at Bubbleology at 64 Upper Street

The tea-based drink originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s, and although it most commonly consists of tea accompanied by chewy tapioca balls, it can be made with other toppings as well. You can experiment with flavours from strawberry to rosemilk, and there are options for extra jellies and bobas.

The Crisis shop in Upper Street was swarming with customers on the day non-essential shops opened back up (April 12) - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Thrift shopping

Grab yourself a bargain at any one of Islington's charity shops. One of our favourites is the Crisis shop in Upper Street, where all purchases benefit those experiencing homelessness.

England fans react as they watch the Euro 2012 match against the Ukraine at the Prince of Wales pub in Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

Watch the football

Wondering where you can get in a round while watching the Euros? On Sunday at 8pm either England or Denmark - depending on what happens tonight - will be playing Italy.

Maybe you can try out the Brewhouse and Kitchen in Highbury, which serves beer brewed on-site, or the Islington Sports Bar and Grill at 274 Holloway Road.