Skater to compete for Britain thanks to Islington link

For the first time in 30 years, Britain will have a long-track speed skater at the Winter Olympic Games - and with thanks to his Islington connection.

Cornelius Kersten was born in Haarlem in the ice skating-obsessed Netherlands and competed as a junior in the 1,000m and 1,500m events for his home nation.

However, since the age of 19 he has been representing Great Britain and has his Islington-born mother to credit for his citizenship. His mum was born in north London but left for Holland to take an internship and has never left.

Cornelius told the Independent he had wanted to represent the UK since the age of 12 after being inspired by trailblazer Philip Brojaka - who also moved from the Oranje to blue and red.

“I remember watching London 2012 and seeing all the cyclists crush it - and it was beautiful to see,” he added.

After setting a number of personal bests during the World Cup season, Cornelius has qualified for both his favourite disciplines for the Games which begin on February 4.

