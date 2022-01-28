News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Skater to compete for Britain thanks to Islington link

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:24 PM January 28, 2022
Members of the Great Britain Speed Skating Team during a training session at Nottingham Ice Arena, N

Members of the Great Britain Speed Skating Team during a training session at Nottingham Ice Arena, Nottingham. Picture date: Monday December 20, 2021. - Credit: PA

For the first time in 30 years, Britain will have a long-track speed skater at the Winter Olympic Games - and with thanks to his Islington connection.

Cornelius Kersten was born in Haarlem in the ice skating-obsessed Netherlands and competed as a junior in the 1,000m and 1,500m events for his home nation. 

However, since the age of 19 he has been representing Great Britain and has his Islington-born mother to credit for his citizenship. His mum was born in north London but left for Holland to take an internship and has never left. 

Cornelius told the Independent he had wanted to represent the UK since the age of 12 after being inspired by trailblazer Philip Brojaka - who also moved from the Oranje to blue and red. 

“I remember watching London 2012 and seeing all the cyclists crush it - and it was beautiful to see,” he added.

After setting a number of personal bests during the World Cup season, Cornelius has qualified for both his favourite disciplines for the Games which begin on February 4.
 

Islington News

Don't Miss

The Gunners Pub has been ordered to close down. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Planning and Development

Plan to extend popular Gooners pub with shops and flats

Julia Gregory LDRS reporter

Logo Icon
Night Tube services are set to resume on the Central line next month.

London Live News

Travel disruptions: Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets, Newham

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Saint Espresso has opened its doors in Angel Central, Islington

London Live News

Artisan coffee house opens in Angel Central following £16m refurbishment

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Church Street is included in Stoke Newington's low traffic neighbourhood (LTN)

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Revealed: Hackney, Islington and Newham are boroughs with most LTNs

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon