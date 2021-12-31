An honour worth celebrating? Islington declared 'social media capital'

Islington has the highest proportion of social media users, according to a study. - Credit: Safiye Rafehi

A hard year of scrolling, clicking, liking and sharing has paid off for Islington residents with the borough being crowned ‘social media capital’ of the UK.

New research has found Islington residents spend longer on social media than people in any other UK borough.

The average Islingtoner will spend 1hr 45 minutes per day on sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - according to cybersecurity and privacy experts VPN Overview.

Tower Hamlets and Lambeth are not far behind, in second and third places respectively.

Those least likely to log on live in North Norfolk, according to the data, although even there the average resident will spend one hour a day on social media.

VPN has come up with the statistic not from tracking usage - but from taking demographic trends.

The research looked at the internet usage among different age groups compared to the demographic make-up of each unitary authority, district and borough in the UK.

VPN has applied this metric to working out how Islington topped the chart - with the biggest users of social sites found to be women and younger people.

A spokesman added: “This is driven by the fact that the borough has one of the highest proportions of women under 35 in any area of the UK.

“Women aged 16 to 24 spend the longest amount of time on social media each day, estimated at an average of 192 minutes – three hours and 37 minutes – while women between 25 and 34 years old spend around two hours and 42 minutes on social media each day.”

In Islington, 16 per cent of women are between 16 and 24 – considerably higher than the UK average of 10pc, while 27pc are between 25 and 34, which is more than double the national average of 13pc.

The spokesman added: “Social media has become an integral part of people’s daily lives, and so many have relied on it, particularly in the past 18 months, to stay in touch with friends and family.

“However, it is also important to remain aware of the risks of spending too much time on social platforms.”

