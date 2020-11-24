Social rent boost for former Holloway Prison site

The former Holloway Prison site. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

The Mayor of London is ploughing millions of pounds more into Peabody’s landmark housing scheme on the former Holloway Prison site to ensure that that 70 per cent of the affordable homes there will be for social rent.

City Hall already loaned the housing association £42m when it bought the site from the Ministry of Justice last year.

The extra money will be used to convert the homes that were going to be available at London affordable rent into social rent, which is set by a national formula and is the cheapest form of affordable housing.

While the two types of rent are often said to be similar, social rent is generally accepted to stay lower for longer and this is one of the changes that housing campaigners have been asking for.

The amount depends on the final designs for the homes, but is expected to be about £10m.

Overall, the scheme will deliver 60pc genuinely affordable homes, with more than 40pc of the total homes on site now at social rent.

Work is expected to start building the first homes on the site in 2022 and the development should be complete by 2025.

Deputy mayor for housing, Tom Copley, said: “Londoners desperately need more high quality homes available at social rent levels so I’m pleased that we’re able to work with our partners at Peabody and Islington to maximise the number of social rent homes on this development.

“This is a vote of confidence in this vital project that will deliver housing the people of Islington can be proud of.”Leader of Islington Council, Richard Watts added: “The Holloway Prison site is one of enormous significance for Islington and it’s vital we use this a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver as many genuinely affordable homes on this large site as possible.”

We applaud the Mayor’s commitment to tackling London’s housing crisis and welcome the additional funding.”

While restrictions set by central government limit the mayor’s ability to fund homes at social rent under the current affordable homes programme, Sadiq Khan has indicated that securing the flexibility from government to fund more homes at social rent will be a priority for the next affordable homes programme, which starts next year.