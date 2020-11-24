Search

Advanced search

Social rent boost for former Holloway Prison site

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 November 2020

The former Holloway Prison site. Picture: PA

The former Holloway Prison site. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The Mayor of London is ploughing millions of pounds more into Peabody’s landmark housing scheme on the former Holloway Prison site to ensure that that 70 per cent of the affordable homes there will be for social rent.

City Hall already loaned the housing association £42m when it bought the site from the Ministry of Justice last year.

The extra money will be used to convert the homes that were going to be available at London affordable rent into social rent, which is set by a national formula and is the cheapest form of affordable housing.

While the two types of rent are often said to be similar, social rent is generally accepted to stay lower for longer and this is one of the changes that housing campaigners have been asking for.

The amount depends on the final designs for the homes, but is expected to be about £10m.

You may also want to watch:

Overall, the scheme will deliver 60pc genuinely affordable homes, with more than 40pc of the total homes on site now at social rent.

Work is expected to start building the first homes on the site in 2022 and the development should be complete by 2025.

Deputy mayor for housing, Tom Copley, said: “Londoners desperately need more high quality homes available at social rent levels so I’m pleased that we’re able to work with our partners at Peabody and Islington to maximise the number of social rent homes on this development.

“This is a vote of confidence in this vital project that will deliver housing the people of Islington can be proud of.”Leader of Islington Council, Richard Watts added: “The Holloway Prison site is one of enormous significance for Islington and it’s vital we use this a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver as many genuinely affordable homes on this large site as possible.”

We applaud the Mayor’s commitment to tackling London’s housing crisis and welcome the additional funding.”

While restrictions set by central government limit the mayor’s ability to fund homes at social rent under the current affordable homes programme, Sadiq Khan has indicated that securing the flexibility from government to fund more homes at social rent will be a priority for the next affordable homes programme, which starts next year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Social rent boost for former Holloway Prison site

The former Holloway Prison site. Picture: PA

Noelle Maritz pulls out of Swiss squad with knee injury

Arsenal's Noelle Maritz (left) and West Ham United's Adriana Leon battle for the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Lia Walti ‘enjoying’ her time at Arsenal after making her 50th appearance for the club

Arnsela's Lia Walti challenged by Cheslea's Sophie Ingle during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Older people face hardship amid coronavirus pandemic, Islington charity worker warns

Kimberley Bottomley. Picture: Tom Neumark

New grant scheme offers potential hope for endangered Islington and Hackney venues

The Lexington.