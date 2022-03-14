Islington charity Solace says requests for support are still high

The Solace charity is filmed. Lilah (brown hair) woks at the side. - Credit: Nine Rolls Film

After a sharp increase in demand during lockdowns, Islington women’s charity Solace noted that requests for support have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Solace helps women and children primarily in north London who are suffering from abuse and violence by providing them with accommodation, practical help, counselling services, and advice lines.

Lilah Hyman - Credit: Lilah Hyman

Survivor Olumbunmi Idumu, who came to the charity after living in an abusive marriage for two years, hailed their life-saving services.

She said: “Solace helped me realise that I have been abused all my life and they helped me find my voice.

"I never shared anything even if I felt I had something valuable to say, but with Solace I was able to find my voice, I was empowered to live independently."

Last year, Solace helped 23,416 women and 814 children and provided refuge accommodation for more than 1,000 individuals. During the pandemic it noted an increase of 170 per cent of calls to its helplines.

Rebecca Goshawk, head of public affairs and partnerships at Solace, said: “While the lockdown didn’t necessarily cause domestic abuse, the conditions it created were conducive to control.”

The 31-year-old continued that the number of women needing Solace’s services has largely remained consistent since the end of the last lockdown.

Bunmi during filming for Solce. - Credit: Nine Rolls Film

Rebecca said: “We see that abuse happens to women of all backgrounds, of all ages, and of many different life experiences.”

On average, however, women that come to Solace have been in abusive situations for six years and are between 25 and 39 years old.

When Olumbunmi came to the charity in 2013, she had been experiencing daily physical, financial, and emotional abuse and violence for two years.

Having moved to London from her homeland Nigeria at 25, she decided to leave her husband of three years only after social services became involved.

She said: “I was quite ignorant about what I was going through at the time and I didn’t want to see sense when they wanted me to leave the relationship…Until they told me they were going to take my child.”

Initially, Solace provided Olumbunmi with safe accommodation in one of their refuges, before helping her gain financial independence, finding an apartment, teaching her the necessary skills to live independently, and navigating the divorce process.

Most importantly, however, Olumbunmi explained that Solace helped her visualise her life after abuse.

With the charity’s support the single mother received her undergraduate and master’s degree in business management from the University of Hertfordshire where she now works as a lecturer and acting deputy programme leader in MSC International Business.

However, while Solace helps thousands of women with stories like Olumbunmi’s every year and 4,000 domestic abuse cases were reported in Islington in 2019 only 13pc of them resulted in conviction.

Councillor Sue Lukes, executive member for community safety in Islington Council, said: “It’s very worrying and there is a really clear call here that the government has to sort out the courts and prosecution systems.”

Trying to increase the provisions on a local level, Islington Council invested more than £2million over the past two years to help women and children experiencing domestic abuse by providing housing services, workshops, or prevention programmes.

Working closely with several local charities, Cllr Lukes said: “Solace really helps the healing process, because it’s not just that they provide a safe space and counselling but they enable women to get back into the community and help them live their lives independently.”

To keep up with the high demand for its services, Solace employs around 100 volunteers who provide creative workshops, help with social media, or work on the advice lines.

Lilah Hyman, 21, has been volunteering with Solace since last September and works primarily on social media campaigns such as the Valentine’s Day Campaign against stalking.

The history student from East Finchley said: “Violence against women and girls is such a global issue and I find it very important that organisations in London, my home and where I’ve grown up, support and advocate for survivors.”

Lilah , who hopes to work in the women’s sector after she graduates this summer, continued: “Everyone here is very hard working and I’m very impressed and inspired by all the other women here.”

Solace has helped women and children experiencing domestic abuse and violence in north London for 46 years.

The charity is participating in the The Big Give and donations made to Solace until midday March 15 will be matched by DCMS Tampon Tax fund until they reach their £50,000 target.