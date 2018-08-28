Search

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:24 07 January 2019

Police are searching for missing Islington woman Sophie Chapman, who was last seen leaving hospital yesterday morning.

Sophie, 31, has not been in touch with friends or family since leaving University College hospital at 4am.

Officers are now appealing for people to get in touch with information about her whereabouts.

Sophie is white, of medium build with black shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket with teddy bear print lining, blue leggings with a beige snake pattern and grey trainers.

Anyone with information can contact police from the Central North Command Unit on 101, quoting reference 19MIS000716.

