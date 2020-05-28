Search

Woman’s life in the balance after ‘domestic incident’ in Southgate Road sees duo in their 70s rushed to hospital

PUBLISHED: 08:15 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 28 May 2020

The emergency services on the scene of a

The emergency services on the scene of a "domestic incident" in Southgate Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston

© Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

A man and a woman in their 70s have both been taken to hospital after what police are describing as a “domestic incident” in Southgate Road.

The emergency services on the scene of a The emergency services on the scene of a "domestic incident" in Southgate Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston

The woman – who was unresponsive – is in a life-threatening condition, while police said the man had suffered non-lethal stab wounds.

Scotland Yard said police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.24pm on Wednesday night.

A spokeperson said: “There have been no arrests.

“At this very early stage, the matter is being treated as a domestic incident with no other persons believed involved. Extensive inquiries into the circumstances continue.”

An aerial view of police in Southgate Road on May 27. Picture: Samir JerajAn aerial view of police in Southgate Road on May 27. Picture: Samir Jeraj

Initially the emergency services at the scene thought the woman had also been stabbed, but it has been confirmed that is not the case.

