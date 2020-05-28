Woman’s life in the balance after ‘domestic incident’ in Southgate Road sees duo in their 70s rushed to hospital
PUBLISHED: 08:15 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 28 May 2020
A man and a woman in their 70s have both been taken to hospital after what police are describing as a “domestic incident” in Southgate Road.
The woman – who was unresponsive – is in a life-threatening condition, while police said the man had suffered non-lethal stab wounds.
Scotland Yard said police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.24pm on Wednesday night.
A spokeperson said: “There have been no arrests.
“At this very early stage, the matter is being treated as a domestic incident with no other persons believed involved. Extensive inquiries into the circumstances continue.”
Initially the emergency services at the scene thought the woman had also been stabbed, but it has been confirmed that is not the case.
