Cally charity supporting youngsters into work celebrates second birthday

PUBLISHED: 10:03 20 February 2019

Emma West from the Spear Islington team. Picture: Spear

Emma West from the Spear Islington team. Picture: Spear

Archant

A Cally charity offering training opportunities to disadvantaged young people celebrated it second birthday on Tuesday 19, February.

Spear Islington runs sessions at Hope Church St David, in Westbourne Road, for people aged 16-24 who aren’t in education, employment or training.

Since the centre opened in 2017, more than 140 young people have enrolled in the programme – and 75 per cent of those who completed the six-week employability course are in work a year later.

Matilda, 18, who lives in Islington, said: “I didn’t have the confidence to apply for any jobs. I found out about Spear online – I was really scared at first, but everyone was really friendly.

“It brought me out of my comfort zone and got me talking in front of people. As the programme went on I found it easier to talk in front of groups; I saw it for what it was; that they were just people rather than thinking of it as a scary situation and that they were going to judge me.

Matilda is now working as a nursery assistant.

Participants at the Cally centre all come from the borough, and many are referred to the service by a job centre, mental health organisers, and probation services.

Centre manager Emma West said: “In the next year we’re excited to expand our Employers network to be able to provide more excellent job opportunities.”

