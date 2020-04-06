There With You: St Aloysius’ College canteen used to prepare food parcels for primary school kids

A Hornsey Lane school is providing a sanitised space where food parcels are being prepared for kids in the borough.

St Aloysius’ College is letting Islington Council and Caterlink prepare the food parcels in its canteen, which will go to the families of primary school children in Islington.

The college is currently closed to all but vulnerable students and the children of key workers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Executive headteacher Jane Heffernan: “During these challenging times we believe it more important than ever to assist in ensuring the health and wellbeing of community members, particularly those most vulnerable.

“Having secured supermarket vouchers for our own students and implemented extensive online systems and resources to maximise their home learning, we are proud to be able to also help our wider community in providing a safe space to assemble food parcels for the families of primary school children”.

In Islington all primary school aged children in local authority schools are eligible for free school meals.

