Labour councillor resigns prompting December 12 by-election in St George's ward

PUBLISHED: 11:01 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 01 November 2019

Kat Fletcher

Kat Fletcher

Archant

A by-election will take place in St George's ward on December 12 following the resignation of a Labour councillor.

Former Islington mayor Cllr Kat Fletcher is standing down and the vote to replace her will coincide with the general election.

Cllr Fletcher was first elected in 2013, when she secure a 40 per increase in Islington Labour's share of the vote.

She was re-elected in 2014 and 2018 and while mayor in the year 2016-2017 her chosen charity was The Ben Kinsella Trust.

Cllr Fletcher said: "It's been an honour to have served the people of St George's ward for the last 6 years, and I will cherish the memories I've made as a local councillor. [...]

"However, the time is right for me to step aside and allow someone else to take-up the reigns.

"I will be giving my full support to Islington Labour's candidate at the upcoming by-election to help continue the work the Council is doing to make the borough a fairer place for all."

