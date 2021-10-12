Highbury church St Joan of Arc marks Covid-delayed centenary

Published: 6:21 PM October 12, 2021

A stained glass window commissioned by St Joan of Arc Catholic parish in 2019 to mark its centenary, and installed in the church on St Patrick's Day, March 17, 2020 - just a few days before the start of the first lock down - Credit: Gerard King

A celebratory mass will mark the centenary of the foundation of St Joan of Arc Catholic parish next weekend.

The church in Highbury Park was founded in 1920, but the special event on October 17 - which will be attended by the Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols - was postponed because of the pandemic, and now marks the church's 101st anniversary.

Founded just a few months after the Canonisation of St Joan of Arc, the church is thought to be the first in the world to be dedicated to the French saint.

Located next to St Joan of Arc RC Primary School, the parish has recorded tens of thousands baptisms, weddings and, inevitably, funerals since its inception as well as several ordinations and 10 parish priests.

Parish priest, Canon Gerard King, said: “After such a long and difficult 18 months for so many of us, the centenary mass and parish party will be all the more enjoyable.

"I’m proud to serve such a vibrant community and look forward to welcoming so many special guests who have contributed to the rich history of the parish.”