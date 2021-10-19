News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Tony Blair joins celebration to mark 101 years of Highbury Catholic church

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:26 PM October 19, 2021   
Guests at St Joan of Arc centenary celebrations included Cllr Troy Gallagher, Cherie and Tony Blair and Cllr Una O'Halloran

St Joan Of Arc Church Highbury celebrated 101 years in the parish on 17.10.21. Guests included Mayor of Islington Troy Gallagher, Cherie and Tony Blair and Cllr Una O'Halloran - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Archbishop of Westminster and parishioners including former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie turned out for a celebratory mass to mark 101 years since the foundation of St Joan of Arc Catholic Parish on Sunday (October 17).

The church in Highbury Park was founded in 1920, and its centenary celebration last year was postponed because of the Covid pandemic.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols joined Mayor of Islington Troy Gallagher, his consort Cllr Una O’Halloran, and the representative Deputy Lieutenant for the Borough of Islington Michael Messinger, as well as nuns from the Sisters of Mercy.

Special guest His Eminence Cardinal Vincent Nichols at the centenary celebrations of  St Joan Of Arc Church Highbury

Special guest His Eminence Cardinal Vincent Nichols at the centenary celebrations of St Joan Of Arc Church Highbury - Credit: Polly Hancock

The family of Father McCarroll, who was priest at the parish for 32 years, travelled all the way down from Scotland to join them.

A spokesperson said: "It was a wonderful event - the mass was a great celebration and the party afterwards was a real community event." 

Father Gerard with His Eminence Cardinal Vincent Nichols celebrating 101 years of St Joan Of Arc Church, Highbury

Father Gerard with His Eminence Cardinal Vincent Nichols celebrating 101 years of St Joan Of Arc Church, Highbury - Credit: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

Located next to St Joan of Arc RC Primary School, the parish has recorded tens of thousands baptisms, weddings and, inevitably, funerals since its inception as well as several ordinations and 10 parish priests. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Islington Council caretaker charged with rape and aggravated burglary
  2. 2 Islington Council to press ahead with people friendly streets - despite disabled pleas
  3. 3 Call for action after scooter filmed riding on Islington pavement
  1. 4 Run Kids Run: Huge fun run raises £40,000 for Islington primary schools
  2. 5 Clerkenwell fire: Margery Street office block blaze under investigation
  3. 6 'Help! I found a lizard in my luggage after my holiday'
  4. 7 Tree wardens to be recruited on every Islington estate 'to advocate for trees'
  5. 8 Finsbury Park house to be transformed for ‘Halloween experience’
  6. 9 'We're angry': London councillors demand Met tackles violence to women
  7. 10 Stunning photos show how King's Cross has changed in 20 years
Islington News
North London News
Highbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

MP for Leicester East Claudia Webbe leaves Westminster Magistrates Court, London, where was charged with harassment

'I’m not mad. I’m an MP': Claudia Webbe harassment trial continues

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Police want to speak to witnesses who were outside Sirwan Supermarket in Lordship Lane, Tottenham on August 21

Helen Anderson: CCTV appeal to trace witnesses to Finsbury Park mum's...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe at Westminster Magistrates Court, where she appeared charged with harassment

Guilty: MP Claudia Webbe harassed her partner's female friend...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Squirrels in Old Street St Luke’s Estate Islington

'Havoc' as squirrels invade Old Street council block

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Logo Icon