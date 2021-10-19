Tony Blair joins celebration to mark 101 years of Highbury Catholic church
- Credit: Polly Hancock
The Archbishop of Westminster and parishioners including former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie turned out for a celebratory mass to mark 101 years since the foundation of St Joan of Arc Catholic Parish on Sunday (October 17).
The church in Highbury Park was founded in 1920, and its centenary celebration last year was postponed because of the Covid pandemic.
Cardinal Vincent Nichols joined Mayor of Islington Troy Gallagher, his consort Cllr Una O’Halloran, and the representative Deputy Lieutenant for the Borough of Islington Michael Messinger, as well as nuns from the Sisters of Mercy.
The family of Father McCarroll, who was priest at the parish for 32 years, travelled all the way down from Scotland to join them.
A spokesperson said: "It was a wonderful event - the mass was a great celebration and the party afterwards was a real community event."
Located next to St Joan of Arc RC Primary School, the parish has recorded tens of thousands baptisms, weddings and, inevitably, funerals since its inception as well as several ordinations and 10 parish priests.
