St Luke's appeals for volunteers and £2,000 to host community Christmas parties

Last year's Christmas party at St Luke's St Luke's

A community centre is trying to raise £2,000 to host festive parties for people who might otherwise spend Christmas alone.

On December 18 staff at the centre in Central Street are hosting a party for their older members, and on Christmas Day people of any age are invited along for another festive party where everyone will be given a free gift.

A free Christmas fair is also taking place at the centre off Old Street on Saturday with music, singing, dancing, crafts and food from noon to 4pm.

St Luke's chief executive officer Michael Ryan said: "Christmas is a special time here at the centre and we provide a community hub where those who do not have family and friends nearby can come and socialise with other local residents. There's always something going on, and our volunteers and staff work to make the atmosphere fun and welcoming."

To volunteer on Christmas Day email scaldwellwatson@slpt.org.uk.

To donate see bit.ly/stlukes1.