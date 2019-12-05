Search

Advanced search

St Luke's appeals for volunteers and £2,000 to host community Christmas parties

PUBLISHED: 13:02 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 05 December 2019

Last year's Christmas party at St Luke's

Last year's Christmas party at St Luke's

St Luke's

A community centre is trying to raise £2,000 to host festive parties for people who might otherwise spend Christmas alone.

On December 18 staff at the centre in Central Street are hosting a party for their older members, and on Christmas Day people of any age are invited along for another festive party where everyone will be given a free gift.

You may also want to watch:

A free Christmas fair is also taking place at the centre off Old Street on Saturday with music, singing, dancing, crafts and food from noon to 4pm.

St Luke's chief executive officer Michael Ryan said: "Christmas is a special time here at the centre and we provide a community hub where those who do not have family and friends nearby can come and socialise with other local residents. There's always something going on, and our volunteers and staff work to make the atmosphere fun and welcoming."

To volunteer on Christmas Day email scaldwellwatson@slpt.org.uk.

To donate see bit.ly/stlukes1.

Most Read

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Angel taped off by police over ‘unattended bag’

Police at the scene in Goswell Road. Picture: @anna_michaux

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Cyclist collides with pedestrian in Highbury Corner

A cyclist and pedestrian were in collision in Highbury Corner. Picture: Mark Lyminster

Lorry driver hits pedestrian in City Road

A woman was hit by a lorry in City Road. Picture: Regan King

Most Read

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Angel taped off by police over ‘unattended bag’

Police at the scene in Goswell Road. Picture: @anna_michaux

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Cyclist collides with pedestrian in Highbury Corner

A cyclist and pedestrian were in collision in Highbury Corner. Picture: Mark Lyminster

Lorry driver hits pedestrian in City Road

A woman was hit by a lorry in City Road. Picture: Regan King

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Album review: Harp & A Monkey – The Victorians

Harp & A Monkey. Picture: Supplied.

‘Uber for dry cleaning’ – family-run Cally firm launches online service

Paul and Rohit Dillion outside 1 Stop Wash in Caledonian Road.

Owen Jones attack: Trio admit involvement in attack on Guardian journalist

Stock image of Owen Jones. Picture: Vickie Flores

St Luke’s appeals for volunteers and £2,000 to host community Christmas parties

Last year's Christmas party at St Luke's

Islington boxers in fine form on a joint home show with friends from Fight for Peace

Islington Boxing Club members were in action on a joint home show with the Fight for Peace club (pic Reggie Hagland)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists