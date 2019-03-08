Chickens go down a storm at St Luke's Community Centre as it showcases activities from yoga to cookery

St Lukes Comminuty Centre open weekend: Donna Cullen, Emerson Cozier, Almaz Kidane, Obiajula Uchendu and Francesca Di Fonzo at the cookery school. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Visitors to St Luke's Community Centre this weekend met tree frogs, snakes, chinchillas - and chickens.

Andrea the hen, centre, with Bunhill councillor Claudia Webbe and chicken volunteer Donna Cullen. Picture: Polly Hancock Andrea the hen, centre, with Bunhill councillor Claudia Webbe and chicken volunteer Donna Cullen. Picture: Polly Hancock

The menagerie was part of an open event to showcase the range of activities on offer at the Central Street community centre in the south of the borough.

St Luke's communications manager Lisa Burrell told the Gazette the birds were "permanent residents", adding: "They always go down well.

"It's good fun because they produce lots of eggs for the cookery school."

Among those to meet the chickens was Bunhill councillor and Islington environment chief Cllr Claudia Webbe, who told the Gazette: "It was a lot of fun. The launch of the St Luke's open weekend to the wider community is fantastic news for the local area.

"It means more people can get engaged and get involved with the local community centre. People of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds can come together and for first time membership has been opened up to all ages."

The chickens weren't the only highlight. "We had a puppet show from the Little Angel Theatre which was very popular," said Lisa.

Children's activities on offer at St Luke's range from cookery to tennis, while over-55s have activities including a subsidised lunch club.

There's also CV writing advice, interview practice, yoga, art classes and gardening.

"There really is so much going on," Lisa added. "I know it sounds cheesy, but we cater for everyone."