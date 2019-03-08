St Luke's Community Centre offers free activities during July

St Luke's Community Centre in Central Street. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

St Luke's Community Centre is hosting free classes next month, ranging from zumba to sewing and snooker to Spanish.

The community hub in Central Street is hoping the events will encourage people to come down and sign up as members.,

Other activities on offer include tennis, gardening, yoga, art and gentle exercise.

St Luke's CEO Michael Ryan says: "With the launch of our all ages membership and our longer opening hours, we'd love more members of our community to come along and try something new at St Luke's.

"We've added lots of activities to our list so there's something for everyone, with classes every day of the week."

The centre, a charity, made the news last week after it was revealed the three most senior staff members, including Mr Ryan, had been given a 20 per cent pay rise.

Anyone who lives in a designated area in the south of the borough can become a member at St Luke's.

