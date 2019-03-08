Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bosses at St Luke's Community Centre charity given 20% pay rise

PUBLISHED: 09:39 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 24 June 2019

St Lukes Community Centre Central St EC1V 8AJ. Picture: Polly Hancock

St Lukes Community Centre Central St EC1V 8AJ. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

The three most senior staff members at a Central Street charity have been handed a 20 per cent pay increase, it can be revealed.

St Lukes Community Centre Central St EC1V 8AJ. Picture: Polly HancockSt Lukes Community Centre Central St EC1V 8AJ. Picture: Polly Hancock

The remuneration committee at St Luke's Community Centre has approved bumper pay packets for its chief executive, director of services and deputy director of services - taking their salaries to between £62,000 and £82,000.

This increase comes after an independent HR firm advised that the top brass were being "significantly underpaid".

One trustee has blasted the increase, arguing the cash should go on services for users, or at least a pay boost for all other staff as well.

Former Islington mayor Joe Trotter, who's been a trustee for 30 years, was one of a number of board members approached by this paper for comment.

He said: "I'm really surprised and a bit disgusted about it. I mean it's a charity. God help us."

The 83-year-old, of Goswell Road, added: "What's good for the goose is good for the gander. Money is tight. What is it going to cause to other staff - are they going to get a rise?"

He suggested the money could also fix a bus "that picks up disabled people" and has "broken down on a number of occasions", most recently during a trip to Southend. St Luke's confirmed it had broken down twice recently but said it had been fixed immediately both times.

Joe wasn't able to attend the board of trustees meeting where the changes were agreed upon but believes only six of 13 trustees were present.

You may also want to watch:

But Don Kehoe, chair of the board of trustees, said: "St Luke's remuneration committee recently engaged an HR consultancy to carry out an evaluation and benchmarking exercise into its senior management salaries, as required by ACEVO [Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations] guidelines.

"This independent review showed the senior employees at St Luke's were being significantly underpaid.

"This has been rectified with a recent pay increase to three senior members of staff."

A spokesperson for the charity said: "St Luke's is a London Living Wage organisation and all members of staff, regardless of role, receive at least this level of payment.

"The highest paid staff member at St Luke's [the chief executive] is paid four times the lowest paid member of staff.

"The average salary at the centre is £31,200. Other employees at the centre have been paid at market rates in order for the centre to retain the services of quality, skilled staff."

Asked if the rest of St Luke's staff will be getting a pay rise, the Gazette was told all roles will be evaluated in the same way as the independent evaluation of the senior management in the coming months. The CEO is still paid four times the salary of the lowest earner after the pay rises.

St Luke's has 1,100 members of all ages and runs a range of services centred on wellbeing for over 55s, including subsidised lunches and transport, as well as community gardening, counselling and countless other activities.

It also runs an adjacent cafe, with the profits being put back into the charity.

Just 3.3pc of its annual turnover came from Islington Council last year.

Most Read

Teen ‘critical but stable’ after Goswell Road stabbing

Four people have been charged including one from Ilford. Picture Met Police

Motorcyclist killed in Holloway Road crash

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

Girl, 12, hit by vehicle in Ashbrook Road

A child was hit by a vehicle in Ashbrook Road. Picture: Google Maps

Fundraiser launched to help pay legal fees of Archway cyclist facing bankruptcy after knocking over woman on phone

Robert Hazeldean. Picture: Brittany Maher-Kirk

Bosses at St Luke’s Community Centre charity given 20% pay rise

St Lukes Community Centre Central St EC1V 8AJ. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Teen ‘critical but stable’ after Goswell Road stabbing

Four people have been charged including one from Ilford. Picture Met Police

Motorcyclist killed in Holloway Road crash

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

Girl, 12, hit by vehicle in Ashbrook Road

A child was hit by a vehicle in Ashbrook Road. Picture: Google Maps

Fundraiser launched to help pay legal fees of Archway cyclist facing bankruptcy after knocking over woman on phone

Robert Hazeldean. Picture: Brittany Maher-Kirk

Bosses at St Luke’s Community Centre charity given 20% pay rise

St Lukes Community Centre Central St EC1V 8AJ. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Bosses at St Luke’s Community Centre charity given 20% pay rise

St Lukes Community Centre Central St EC1V 8AJ. Picture: Polly Hancock

Teen ‘critical but stable’ after Goswell Road stabbing

Four people have been charged including one from Ilford. Picture Met Police

Most competitive Müller Anniversary Games yet, says British star Bradshaw

Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw wins silver during the Womens Pole Vault during day three of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow.

Gazette letters: Protecting trees, housing associations, knife crime prevention and teaching STEM subjects

Short-back-and-sides given to the street trees outside Arsenal stadium recently. Picture: ANDREW MYER

Health project in Islington could see GPs referring people for exercise in parks

Islington and Camden councils have won a £667,000 grant to make their parks and green spaces focal points for improving people’s health. The launch took place in Caledonian Park. Picture: Islington Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists