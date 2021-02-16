Islington church welcomes new vicar in online service for first time

Published: 6:19 PM February 16, 2021

A church in Islington welcomed a new vicar online for the first time.

St Mary’s on Upper Street appointed Reverend James Hughesdon as vicar in a virtual service on January 31 - the first of its kind for the Stepney Episcopal Area.

More than 150 people - including Bishop of Stepney, the Right Reverend Dr Joanne Woolway Grenfell - joined the service from home while Revd Hughesdon was at St Mary’s.

Revd Hughesdon said: "I am both honoured and delighted to be the new vicar at St Mary’s Islington.

"It’s a strange time to take up a new position but we have been made to feel so welcome by everyone and I’m excited to discover with the people of this church and this community all that God is calling us to."

St Mary's plans to "properly welcome" Revd Hughesdon and his family at a service of celebration when coronavirus restrictions allow.