'Islington can be tough, but it has spirit': Popular Curate leaves St Mary's

Pol Allingham

Published: 5:32 PM July 5, 2021   
Rev'd Caroline Shuttleworth is leaving her position at St Mary's

Rev'd Caroline Shuttleworth with (l-r) friend Angela Otu, husband Donald Weatherick, vicar Rev'd James Hughesdon and church warden Edward Adegebola - Credit: Polly Hancock

A much-loved Curate has paid tribute to the ‘hospitality’ of Islington as she leaves St Mary’s Church after five years. 

During her stint, Reverend Caroline Shuttleworth held vigils for knife crime, hosted Zoom calls bringing together people across the globe during lockdown, and led assemblies at St Mary’s Church of England School. 

She is now going to take a break before deciding on what is next. The parish had the chance to say goodbye at a farewell picnic hosted after a communion service on Sunday, July 4.  

Rev'd Caroline Shuttleworth is moving on from St Mary's after five years. - Credit: Polly Hancock

“It has been one of the best five years of my life,” said Rev’d Shuttleworth.

“Lots of things happen in Islington that are tough, but the truth comes out when people are up against it. That’s where we really meet people. That’s what makes ministry feel meaningful.”

Having known Islington as a teenager Rev’d Shuttleworth was thrilled to be offered it as her parish.

She added: “There’s a real spirit of hospitality in this part of London. I will stay in touch - they are friends, and they will be life-long friendships.”
 

