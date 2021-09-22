News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Revamped gardens culminate St Mary's nine-year £1.9m restoration project

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:09 PM September 22, 2021   
The newly renovated gardens at St Mary’s were officially opened by the Mayor of Islington

The newly renovated gardens at St Mary’s were officially opened by the Mayor of Islington - Credit: St Mary's Church

The newly renovated gardens at St Mary’s were officially opened by the Mayor of Islington, to mark the culmination of the church’s £1.9million revamp.

Work to the gardens off Dagmar Terrace, to the north of the Upper Street church, cost nearly £750,000 and were paid for through money secured by Islington Council through the redevelopment of Islington Square nearby.

The newly renovated gardens at St Mary’s were officially opened by the Mayor of Islington

The newly renovated gardens at St Mary’s were officially opened by the Mayor of Islington - Credit: St Mary's Church

Set into long, diagonal path running through the garden are 10 bronze roundels which have the names of historic Islington figures inscribed into them, including the 19th-century humanitarian Caroline Chisholm, Samuel Ajayi Crowther who was the first African Anglican bishop in Nigeria and the local builders Dove Brothers. 

Work to St Mary's Church gardens, set off Dagmar Terrace, to the north of the Upper Street church, cost nearly £745,000

Work to St Mary's Church gardens, set off Dagmar Terrace, to the north of the Upper Street church, cost nearly £745,000 - Credit: St Mary's Church

Work to St Mary's Church gardens, set off Dagmar Terrace, to the north of the Upper Street church, cost nearly £745,000

Work to St Mary's Church gardens, set off Dagmar Terrace, to the north of the Upper Street church, cost nearly £745,000 - Credit: St Mary's Church

The garden renovation marks the end of the £1.9m Heart of Islington project, nine years after the initial idea was raised to celebrate the history of the site and to carry out vital repairs. 

St Mary's neighbourhood centre has been upgraded, and in 2019 the church portico was taken apart and rebuilt by specialists meaning the building is no longer designated as 'heritage at risk' by Historic England.

You may also want to watch:

About 1,000 people attended a free family fun day on Saturday (September 18) with face painting, bouncy castles, live music, games with Mary's youth club, and a free café.

Then on Sunday, Mayor Troy Gallagher officially opened the gardens following a service of celebration and thanksgiving.

The newly renovated gardens at St Mary’s were officially opened by the Mayor of Islington

The newly renovated gardens at St Mary’s were officially opened by the Mayor of Islington - Credit: St Mary's Church

Most Read

  1. 1 Man killed in 'shooting' in north London
  2. 2 Appeal to find four children missing from north London with father and grandmother
  3. 3 Man jailed for rape of young girl in north London 40 years ago
  1. 4 Helen Anderson: Finsbury Park murder victim's father pays tribute to his daughter
  2. 5 Disused Holloway garages converted into garment-making workspace
  3. 6 Prince Edward visits youth centre in Islington
  4. 7 Why Arsenal's Leah Williamson is perfect England captain?
  5. 8 Environment and equality at heart of council leader's new direction for Islington
  6. 9 Sadiq Khan urged to denounce £1.2bn Edmonton incinerator
  7. 10 Mem and Laz Brasserie voted as readers' favourite restaurant

He said: “Some of us will remember what this space was like before. "Overgrown and under-used."

St Mary's Church gardens before the renovations 

St Mary's Church gardens before the renovations - Credit: St Mary's Church

St Mary's Church gardens before the renovations 

St Mary's Church gardens before the renovations - Credit: St Mary's Church

"Many people simply didn’t realise there was a garden here at all.

"Now it has been opened up, beautifully designed and beautifully planted, as you can see.

"It’s wonderful that so many people now come here every day.

"It has been so helpful to have this new space over the last few months. A great place for people to meet when they couldn’t meet indoors.”

The Bishop of Stepney, The Rt Rev Dr Joanne Woolway Grenfell, blessed the garden and added: “After all the challenges of the last 18 months of pandemic, my particular hope is that these gardens will be a place of encounter, conversation, and hospitality, where community will be built up in Islington.

“The Church of England is here for every Londoner, and all are welcome in this place.”

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Islington pub The Lamb.

Hospitality Day

'Proper old Islington boozer' voted best pub by readers

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Kacem Mokrane, who was fatally stabbed in Waltham Forest in 2017

Knife Crime

Kacem Mokrane: Islington man amongst seven charged with 2017 murder

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A stock image released by Met Police

Gun crime

Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man"

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Tony Eastlake: Man denies murder of ‘flower man of Islington’

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon