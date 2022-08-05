News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

New housing scheme for rough sleepers opens in Finsbury Park

Logo Icon

Charlotte Alt

Published: 7:56 AM August 5, 2022
Toni Warner (l.) from SHP, Deputy Mayor of London Tom Copley, Cllr Una O'Halloran and Jeremy Corbyn

Toni Warner (l.) from SHP, Deputy Mayor of London Tom Copley, Cllr Una O'Halloran and Jeremy Corbyn opened the new facility last week - Credit: Keith Emmitt

A new housing scheme providing accommodation and support for people who have slept rough in Islington is opening in Finsbury Park.  

The facility at 1 Stacey Street was officially launched last week by MP Jeremy Corbyn, Cllr Una O’Halloran, deputy mayor of London Tom Copley and Toni Warner from Single Homeless Project, a London-wide homelessness charity. 

The new housing scheme can accommodate 30 people in individual rooms and includes communal areas, a garden, and a women's-only space with separate communal facilities.  

Cllr O’Halloran, executive member for Homes and Communities, said: “We’re determined to ensure that each and every person in Islington has a place to live that is secure, decent and genuinely affordable.  

“This scheme will transform the lives of people who otherwise might be sleeping outside or in other dangerous situations.  

“We are taking an early intervention approach by getting people into housing first and then helping them to get the support they need and deserve, so that we can help them to feel the benefits of this scheme for years to come.” 

The charity SHP will provide round-the-clock personalised support and therapeutic activities for those on the scheme. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder investigation after teenager stabbed in Islington park
  2. 2 'Extremely distressing': Council leader's shock after Highbury Fields stabbing
  3. 3 ‘A pillar of the community’: Tributes paid to Des from Islington Wine
  1. 4 Highbury site earmarked for Gypsy and Traveller pitches
  2. 5 New housing scheme for rough sleepers opens in Finsbury Park
  3. 6 Islington Council concern over 'lost Londoners'
  4. 7 Ocado puts in new lawfulness application for site near primary school
  5. 8 Food festival cancelled after organiser ceases trading
  6. 9 Police appeal for witnesses after Finsbury Park stabbing
  7. 10 Man charged following firearms and fire incident in Islington

The building has facilities for wheelchair users on the ground floor, including self-opening doors and a fully-accessible wet room.  

People will be offered a place at the scheme through a referral from the council’s homeless outreach teams. 

Jeremy Nicholas, assistant director at SHP, said: “The service is very much needed and will provide really high-quality accommodation for some of Islington’s most disadvantaged residents.  

“We believe that homelessness doesn’t define you. It is an experience, not a forever and it can be ended with the right solutions.” 

Tom Copley, deputy mayor of London for housing and residential development, said: “Helping people who are sleeping rough off the streets is one of Sadiq Kahn’s top priorities as Mayor of London.  

“I want to congratulate Islington Council on delivering this vital new housing scheme, supported with City Hall funding, which will help to transform the lives of some of the most vulnerable Londoners.” 

The site was purchased by the council with funds administered by the Greater London Authority on behalf of the government. 

Finsbury Park News
Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

The King's Head Theatre Bar and the entrance to Islington Square in Upper Street

Theatre

Green light for new theatre and expanded Upper Street pub

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon
Police at the scene in Ealing in west London on July 24, after a man was stabbed to death inside a pub

London Live News

Finsbury Park man due in court charged with pub murder

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Emmanuel Odunlami, from Romford, was fatally stabbed in Central London on May 1

London Live News

Emmanuel Odunlami: Two more men charged after stabbing of Romford father

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The London Fire Brigade was called to a gas leak in Holloway Road

London Live News

Shops and flats in Holloway evacuated over gas leak

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon