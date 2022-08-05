Toni Warner (l.) from SHP, Deputy Mayor of London Tom Copley, Cllr Una O'Halloran and Jeremy Corbyn opened the new facility last week - Credit: Keith Emmitt

A new housing scheme providing accommodation and support for people who have slept rough in Islington is opening in Finsbury Park.

The facility at 1 Stacey Street was officially launched last week by MP Jeremy Corbyn, Cllr Una O’Halloran, deputy mayor of London Tom Copley and Toni Warner from Single Homeless Project, a London-wide homelessness charity.

The new housing scheme can accommodate 30 people in individual rooms and includes communal areas, a garden, and a women's-only space with separate communal facilities.

Cllr O’Halloran, executive member for Homes and Communities, said: “We’re determined to ensure that each and every person in Islington has a place to live that is secure, decent and genuinely affordable.

“This scheme will transform the lives of people who otherwise might be sleeping outside or in other dangerous situations.

“We are taking an early intervention approach by getting people into housing first and then helping them to get the support they need and deserve, so that we can help them to feel the benefits of this scheme for years to come.”

The charity SHP will provide round-the-clock personalised support and therapeutic activities for those on the scheme.

The building has facilities for wheelchair users on the ground floor, including self-opening doors and a fully-accessible wet room.

People will be offered a place at the scheme through a referral from the council’s homeless outreach teams.

Jeremy Nicholas, assistant director at SHP, said: “The service is very much needed and will provide really high-quality accommodation for some of Islington’s most disadvantaged residents.

“We believe that homelessness doesn’t define you. It is an experience, not a forever and it can be ended with the right solutions.”

Tom Copley, deputy mayor of London for housing and residential development, said: “Helping people who are sleeping rough off the streets is one of Sadiq Kahn’s top priorities as Mayor of London.

“I want to congratulate Islington Council on delivering this vital new housing scheme, supported with City Hall funding, which will help to transform the lives of some of the most vulnerable Londoners.”

The site was purchased by the council with funds administered by the Greater London Authority on behalf of the government.