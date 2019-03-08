Search

Stagnells: 'Real community bakery' closes after 108 years serving Junction Road

PUBLISHED: 14:32 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 21 May 2019

Stagnells Bakehouse has closed after 108 years. Picture: Google Maps

Stagnells Bakehouse has closed after 108 years. Picture: Google Maps

A historic Archway business closed after 108 years this month - and people are already clamouring for another bakery to replace it.

Stagnells Bakery has been a Junction Road staple since 1911, serving up fresh baked bread, Arsenal cakes and other tasty treats to the community - but the shutters have been down for the past few weeks and the chatter is the shop's been sold.

Baker Helen Antonio announced the business was closing last year, citing lost footfall in Junction Road as a contributing factor.

But she wasn't available for comment this week.

Hak Huseyin, vice chair of Islington Chamber of Commerce and the Archway Town Centre Management Group (ATCMG), whose Absolute Print shop is meters from the bakery, told the Gazette: "I don't think it's a sad story in that she has been trying to sell it for a long while.

"Of course, it is sad that a bakery that's been around for over 100 years has gone - but I think it's a bakers coming in [to replace it] that's relatively big, like a Gail's or something - but not Gail's.

"So it's a shame anything older than me is shutting down - and we don't want anyone going - but I think she had been there for about 10 years and just called time on it and sold her business to another bakers."

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz (Lab, Junction) said: "It's been around for a long time and is a real staple. My memories of it are always going in and the ladies behind the counter being really cheery and friendly, so I think it will be really missed. It's a real community bakery."

She said the ATCMG gave the owner some money towards renovating the shop front a few years ago.

"I suppose things inevitably change," added Cllr Comer-Schwartz. "And it's a challenging climate for businesses.

"It's really important to have affordable, good food in the area."

Islington's business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh added: "We are sad and disappointed to see a long-standing business close."

