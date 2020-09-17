Search

‘Refugees’ lives matter’: Stand Up to Racism campaign plans Finsbury Park protest

PUBLISHED: 17:11 17 September 2020

Finsbury Park mosque, London

Finsbury Park mosque, London

PA Wire/PA Images

Campaigners are holding a protest outside Finsbury Park Mosque on Saturday to insist “refugees’ lives matter”.

The event at 3pm in St Thomas’s Road is being organised by the Stand Up to Racism group, and similar events will be held up and down the country in a day of national solidarity.

Chair of Finsbury Park Mosque Mohammed Kosbar and councillors Michelline Ngongo and Rakhia Ismail will be there to welcome an eight-metre long billboard truck with the campaign’s slogan “Refugees welcome here, Black lives matter”.

Convenor of the Islington group, Paul Holborow has helped put on the protest because he thinks refugees who are trying to escape war, poverty and persecution, are being “demonised” by politicians and the mainstream media.

“We are calling for the immediate entry of all refugees seeking asylum and sanctuary,” he said.

