Step-free access arrives at Finsbury Park station

PUBLISHED: 13:58 28 January 2019

New lifts at Finsbury Park Underground station. Picture: Luca Marino

New lifts at Finsbury Park Underground station. Picture: Luca Marino

Luca Marino

Step-free access has arrived at Finsbury Park station after the lifts were opened this morning.

They will provide access to the Tube platforms and the Network Rail station, which is used by more than 31 million people a year.

Some 7,500 tonnes of rubble was removed to create the two new lift shafts – the equivalent of 600 double-decker buses.

The project forms part of the major upgrades to the station which began in 2016 with the closure of Wells Terrace. A new entrance accessed from Goodwin Street and Wells Terrace is to open later this year after being delayed.

Islington transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: “We want all public transport across Islington to be fully accessible, and welcome step-free access for Finsbury Park Tube station as good progress towards this.”

Heidi Alexander, deputy mayor for transport, added: “Our transport network should be accessible to all Londoners and visitors, so I am delighted we continue to invest record amounts to improve stations across the city.”

