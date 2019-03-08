Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T charged with murder over fatal stabbing at Old Street New Year's party

Three Homerton men - including drill rapper Unknown T - have been charged with the murder of Steven Narvaez-Jara at an Old Street house party on New Year's Day 2018.

The 19-year-old artist, real name Daniel Lena, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Lena, of Staveley Close, Homerton, had success last year with the song Homerton B.

Mohammed Musse, 20, of Spotter House in Berger Road and Raman Boreland, 20, of Ambleside Close have also been charged with murder and will appear alongside him.

All three are also accused of violent disorder. They were all charged on July 6.

Police were called by medics at 2.35am on New Year's Day to Bartholomew Court on Islington's Redbrick Estate.

Steven, 20, of Kent, was found with knife injuries and died at the scene, sparking the first murder investigation of 2018.

Another man, 20, was also stabbed.

Police are still appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information can call 020 8345 3865, or call 101 quoting ref CAD 1412/1JAN18 or Operation Pullman.