Published: 4:19 PM March 25, 2021

Islington Council has launched a new strategy to tackle inequality, racism and injustice.

The Challenging Inequality Strategy sets out long term goals to improve the council’s services to create a more inclusive environment free from discrimination.

It is designed to take advantage of the council’s position as a local strategic leader, employer, service provider and commissioner.

Equality events, communication campaigns and a review of the use of language at the council will take place.

The council also plans to enable and support people from under-represented groups to start up businesses, and to investigate the disproportionate health effects of Covid-19 on Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.

Community chief Cllr Una O’Halloran, said: “The council is committed to building a fairer Islington, where everyone has the same chances in life no matter what their background.

“In 2020 the Black Lives Matter movement shone a spotlight on racism, inequality and injustice, and made clear that we all have more to do to change the way we think and work if we want to build a fairer society."