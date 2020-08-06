Stroud Green Festival returns with Facebook and YouTube performances

Patricia Hammond & Matt Redman. Picture: Patricia Hammond & Matt Redman Archant

Stroud Green Festival (SGF) is taking place over the next ten days – but due to the pandemic it is being streamed online.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CarmenCo. Picture: Victor Huang CarmenCo. Picture: Victor Huang

Artists are performing eight events via Facebook and YouTube between August 5-16, covering classical, folk, and early music and theatre.

SGF was due to stage its seventh edition in June but coronavirus scuppered its plans.

All of the events for this year’s adapted Haringey festival are free but artists will be asking for donations.

The line-up includes screenings of two fully staged shows. The first, on August 5 at 7pm, was a performance of early music ensemble Ceruleo’s Burying the Dead.

Flauguissimo. Picture: Aiga Ozo Flauguissimo. Picture: Aiga Ozo

Then, on August 12, The Telling premiere a screening of Vision, a concert by Clare Norburn, which they filmed during lockdown.

On August 13, CarmenCo will be showcasing some Spanish-inspired music and from their new repertoire including Mozart and Haitian guitar composer Amos Coulanges.

You may also want to watch:

On August 7, mezzo Patricia Hammond and multi-instrumentalist Matt Redman present Living Room Requests, a performance featuring two Ken Dodd songs, a Victorian melodramatic number and Toto’s Africa arranged in the style of Vivaldi.

In this concert, Matt will perform on three different banjos and an accordion.

Davies & Daughters, who sold out their SGF concert last year, present a late-night concert from a secret location on August 10 at 10pm.

In Out of the Dark, the family take to a secret location for late night songs of ‘love, lamenting and intrigue’.

Davies & Daughters are renowned for singing folk songs with ‘daring harmonies’ in ‘spine-tingling arrangements’ and various languages.

The first weekend of the festival will feature an organ recital with Marion Bettsworth, who will perform works by by J. S. Bach, Nadia Boulanger and John Ireland on August 8 at 7.30pm.

The second weekend will see Ensemble Molière present Hidden Gems on August 16 at 11am, as they uncover French Baroque music and and the stories of Pierre Gaultier de Marseille.

They’re followed by historical flute and plucked strings duo Flauguissimo at 3pm who will close the festival with a live performance.

Click here for more information.