Students partner with Islington’s University of the Third Age on learning projects
PUBLISHED: 17:37 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 08 October 2020
Students have partnered with older people in Islington as part of a new learning initiative.
Holloway Road’s London Metropolitan University and Islington University of the Third Age (iU3A) have created a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), where students deliver learning projects digitally and support iU3A to transition its existing activities online.
The first project will see social sciences, digital media and education students deliver small and large group classes.
Vanessa Airth, head of work-based learning, policy and practice at London Met, said: “We share the ethos of iU3A that age need not be a barrier to learning and developing new interests.
“We believe that facilitating the learning of others is a powerful way for our students to develop new skills themselves, and we’re delighted to be working to foster intergenerational links within our community.”
Chair of iU3A Derek Harwood added: “We are looking forward to new learning opportunities with London Met and we believe this MoU will open up creative learning possibilities in the community.”
