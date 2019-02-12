Substance sprayed on Overground train at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury leaves passengers ‘wheezing with eyes stinging’

Passengers were left wheezing and rubbing their eyes after two men on an Overground train at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury sprayed “gas” in a packed carriage.

Police are now investigating the incident, which happened on a Clapham Junction-bound service at about 5.10pm on Saturday. Officers from British Transport Police said they believed a stink bomb had been detonated, though that perhaps doesn’t tally with witness accounts.

One man said: “The train was full of women with children and babies. At least 50 people were choking with the fumes.”

Another passenger on board wrote on Twitter: “Some guys on the train sprayed some sort of gas (maybe pepper spray) and we all ended up wheezing and coughing, eyes stinging, noses stinging.”

