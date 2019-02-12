Search

Substance sprayed on Overground train at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury leaves passengers ‘wheezing with eyes stinging’

PUBLISHED: 15:56 04 March 2019

Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station. Picture: Matt Buck/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station. Picture: Matt Buck/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Matt Buck

Passengers were left wheezing and rubbing their eyes after two men on an Overground train at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury sprayed “gas” in a packed carriage.

Police are now investigating the incident, which happened on a Clapham Junction-bound service at about 5.10pm on Saturday. Officers from British Transport Police said they believed a stink bomb had been detonated, though that perhaps doesn’t tally with witness accounts.

One man said: “The train was full of women with children and babies. At least 50 people were choking with the fumes.”

Another passenger on board wrote on Twitter: “Some guys on the train sprayed some sort of gas (maybe pepper spray) and we all ended up wheezing and coughing, eyes stinging, noses stinging.”

Were you on the train? Contact the Gazette on 020 7433 0104 or email sam.gelder@archant.co.uk.

