Suspected hit-and-run collision in Clerkenwell hospitalises moped rider

A suspected hit-and-run collision in Clerkenwell has put moped rider in hospital.

Police were called to Tysoe Street at 5.35pm following reports a car driver and moped rider collided in Tysoe Street.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The car involved is believed to have fled the scene.

"The moped rider, a male (no further details), has been taken to hospital. We await and assessment of his condition."

Road closures are in place and officers are investigating. No one has been arrested,

