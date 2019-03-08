Search

Suspected hit-and-run collision in Clerkenwell hospitalises moped rider

PUBLISHED: 20:01 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:01 19 August 2019

Stock image of police officer. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

A suspected hit-and-run collision in Clerkenwell has put moped rider in hospital.

Police were called to Tysoe Street at 5.35pm following reports a car driver and moped rider collided in Tysoe Street.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The car involved is believed to have fled the scene.

"The moped rider, a male (no further details), has been taken to hospital. We await and assessment of his condition."

Road closures are in place and officers are investigating. No one has been arrested,

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

