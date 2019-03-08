Search

Switch of providers at Archway mental health care home could affect elderly tenants

PUBLISHED: 16:49 20 May 2019

The change in service provider could see residents' mental health detiriorate. Picture: PA

The change in service provider could see residents' mental health detiriorate. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Elderly people living in a mental health residential home could suffer when the management of the service changes hands, a report states.

There are 12 people living in the home in Hornsey Lane, which has been run by Peabody, formerly Family Mosaic, for more than a decade.

But the housing association now says running the service doesn't fit in with the "strategic direction" it wants to take, and Islington Council is putting the contract out to tender.

Ahead of that, a resident impact assessment has been carried out to look out how the change would impact the dozen people who live there.

You may also want to watch:

It states: "There is a risk of deterioration in residents' mental health as a result in a change to the service due to the change in provider and potentially staff.

"We will work with residents and their families to ensure they are supported throughout the process and particularly leading up to and immediately following the transition to a new provider.

"A robust process and methodology will be in place for evaluating and assessing tender submissions, to ensure any new provider meets quality requirements.

"This includes sound experience and ability to deliver the required service and meet needs of the client group. Staff are likely transfer over to the new service, which will provide continuity of care."

To ensure a smooth transition, council officers have drawn up a "robust implementation" plan that includes engaging with the people in the home and their families.

A spokesperson for Peabody said: "We routinely review services when contracts are coming to an end, and assess whether we are best placed to provide the services going forward. We will continue to provide the support until the end of the year and we'll continue to work with the council to make sure there is a seamless transition to the new providers which prioritises the interests of customers, the continuity of their care, and retaining the current staff."

