Takieddine Boudhane: Finsbury Park Mosque crowdfunding for 'broken' family

Taqi was stabbed to death in Stroud Green Road last night. Picture: Taqi Archant

Finsbury Park Mosque is crowdfunding to support the "broken" family of murdered delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane.

The 30-year-old was fatally stabbed while working as a delivery driver for Uber Eats and Deliveroo in Lennox Road last Friday - it was the first murder in London of 2020.

The mosque, where Takieddine was a regular, now wants to raise £10,000 to help his family with funeral arrangements and the cost of transporting him back to his native Algeria.

Takieddine's mother, Saida Boudhane, said: "He's doing an honourable job and it's not a job that's meant to be dangerous."

Family friend Tony Kitous added: "This is a broken family, a broken mother. Thirty years she brought him up, she did everything, thought about him every single day of her life and she has to bring him back home in a box to Algeria."

Police believe Takieddine was stabbed after he embroiled in a traffic altercation with the driver of a white van, which they later found abandoned on Sunday.

A police manhunt is underway to trace the suspect.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5934/3Jan. Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, or the period before or after, is asked to save this and contact police if they may have captured anything relevant to the investigation.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/