Finsbury Park murder: Police manhunt under way for man who stabbed delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane to death

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police Archant

A police manhunt is underway to find the van driver suspected of stabbing a motorcyclist to death in Finsbury Park on Friday.

Takieddine Boudhane, 30, an Algerian national who had been living in the UK for around three years, was stabbed in Lennox Road, near Charteris Road, at about 6.50pm.

Mr Boudhane, who died at the scene within the hour, is believed to have been working as a delivery driver for Uber Eats and Deliveroo when he became involved in a "traffic altercation" with a van driver who stabbed him and fled.

A murder investigation has been launched, led by Detective Ch Insp Neil John.

DCI John said: "The investigation is making good progress, but I am still appealing for anyone with information, and witnesses who have yet to speak with police, to come forward and share anything they know or tell us what they saw. This is a busy thoroughfare and it is very likely that members of the public would have seen a fight in the road which they may also have captured on their phones.

"It would appear that an altercation took place at the junction of Lennox Road with Charteris Road between the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, and the driver of a van.

"The vehicle was a white VW Caddy panel type van which was located and recovered by police in Islington on the morning of Sunday, January 5. It has been removed to a police compound where a full forensic examination will be undertaken.

"The driver and person believed responsible for this tragic matter is now the subject of a police manhunt. At this time I am unable to release any further information concerning the identity of the driver as this may hinder the ongoing police investigation.

"The incident itself appears to have been spontaneous and not connected to, or as a result of, anything other than a traffic altercation."

There has been no arrest at this stage. A full forensic examination of the scene has been undertaken and the investigation continues. A post-mortem is due to take place in due course, and Mr Boudhane's family are aware of his death.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5934/3Jan. Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, or the period before or after, is asked to save this and contact police if they may have captured anything relevant to the investigation.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

