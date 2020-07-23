‘Film your most dynamic performance’: Young people urged to audition for talent show at Newington Green protest

One of the previous demonstrations organised by The People Protest. Picture: Giulia Savorelli Archant

Demonstrators calling for youth services to be better funded by the government are holding a protest and talent showcase on the border of Islington and Hackney.

The People Protest - a non-hierarchical collective of like-minded activists - have organised a peaceful protest in Newington Green to raise awareness of depleted resources for young people’s services.

Analysis by the YMCA revealed funding for youth services saw a real-terms fall of 70 per cent between 2010/11 to 2018/19 - a decrease of £1.4billion to just under £429m.

A member of The People Protest, a former youth outreach worker who would prefer to be known only as General, said: “There has been a notable increase in youth crime, knife crime, murders, drug use and drug dealing, and an increase in imprisonment of young people.

“There needs to be these services available to them. Pubs have been allowed to open (following the coronavirus lockdown) but no services have been opened for the youth.”

He asked what will they do during the upcoming six-week summer holidays, which started this week.

At the demonstration, The People Protest is also holding a non-competitive, community talent showcase to celebrate accomplished young people in the are.

The group has invited 10 to 21-year-olds to film a two- to three-minute video of their “most dynamic performance” as part of a virtual audition, and send it to The People Protest at peopleprotest505@gmail.com or via WhatsApp on 07786282445.

Alternatively, hopeful applicants can upload their clip to social media using the hashtag #ThePeopleProtestAuditions.

Successful acts will then perform on the day alongside other professional entertainers.

General said: “Young people also need to know what’s available to them, so our protest is an opportunity for the services that are available to come together and promote themselves.”

The People Protest have previously held Black Lives Matter and Windrush demonstrations in the area.

Everyone is invited to the youth services cuts protest, but attendees are asked to display a gold sticker which will be handed to them on arrival.

It will take place at the Newington Green roundabout from 2pm to 5pm on August 2.