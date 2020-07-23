Search

Advanced search

‘Film your most dynamic performance’: Young people urged to audition for talent show at Newington Green protest

PUBLISHED: 12:35 23 July 2020

One of the previous demonstrations organised by The People Protest. Picture: Giulia Savorelli

One of the previous demonstrations organised by The People Protest. Picture: Giulia Savorelli

Archant

Demonstrators calling for youth services to be better funded by the government are holding a protest and talent showcase on the border of Islington and Hackney.

The People Protest - a non-hierarchical collective of like-minded activists - have organised a peaceful protest in Newington Green to raise awareness of depleted resources for young people’s services.

Analysis by the YMCA revealed funding for youth services saw a real-terms fall of 70 per cent between 2010/11 to 2018/19 - a decrease of £1.4billion to just under £429m.

A member of The People Protest, a former youth outreach worker who would prefer to be known only as General, said: “There has been a notable increase in youth crime, knife crime, murders, drug use and drug dealing, and an increase in imprisonment of young people.

“There needs to be these services available to them. Pubs have been allowed to open (following the coronavirus lockdown) but no services have been opened for the youth.”

He asked what will they do during the upcoming six-week summer holidays, which started this week.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Early intervention work keeping Islington youngsters away from youth justice system

At the demonstration, The People Protest is also holding a non-competitive, community talent showcase to celebrate accomplished young people in the are.

The group has invited 10 to 21-year-olds to film a two- to three-minute video of their “most dynamic performance” as part of a virtual audition, and send it to The People Protest at peopleprotest505@gmail.com or via WhatsApp on 07786282445.

Alternatively, hopeful applicants can upload their clip to social media using the hashtag #ThePeopleProtestAuditions.

Successful acts will then perform on the day alongside other professional entertainers.

General said: “Young people also need to know what’s available to them, so our protest is an opportunity for the services that are available to come together and promote themselves.”

The People Protest have previously held Black Lives Matter and Windrush demonstrations in the area.

Everyone is invited to the youth services cuts protest, but attendees are asked to display a gold sticker which will be handed to them on arrival.

It will take place at the Newington Green roundabout from 2pm to 5pm on August 2.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘People-friendly streets’: Richard Watts blames Waze app and coronavirus for Islington’s anti-car measures

Islington Council is introducing people friendly streets neighbourhoods to reduce car use

Islington woman warns others about scammers’ tactics after losing thousands in phone con

The victim was tricked by a landline disconnection strategy. George Chandrinos/Unsplash

Imani Allaway-Muir murder: Two more men charged over Roman Way shooting

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Construction starts on new Lidl store in Holloway

Marks and Spencer in Holloway Road closed last year. Picture: Google Maps

Islington’s new ‘people-friendly’ neighbourhoods receive backlash from community

New bollards blocking through-traffic in the St Peter's people-friendly neighbourhood.

Most Read

‘People-friendly streets’: Richard Watts blames Waze app and coronavirus for Islington’s anti-car measures

Islington Council is introducing people friendly streets neighbourhoods to reduce car use

Islington woman warns others about scammers’ tactics after losing thousands in phone con

The victim was tricked by a landline disconnection strategy. George Chandrinos/Unsplash

Imani Allaway-Muir murder: Two more men charged over Roman Way shooting

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Construction starts on new Lidl store in Holloway

Marks and Spencer in Holloway Road closed last year. Picture: Google Maps

Islington’s new ‘people-friendly’ neighbourhoods receive backlash from community

New bollards blocking through-traffic in the St Peter's people-friendly neighbourhood.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 23

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

‘Film your most dynamic performance’: Young people urged to audition for talent show at Newington Green protest

One of the previous demonstrations organised by The People Protest. Picture: Giulia Savorelli

Hackney’s Cine-Real film club celebrates magic of cinema with podcast and virtual screening

Cine Real podcast on King Kong features Hackney film enthusiast Umit and Liam from Umit and Son

Islington Council’s Heatwave summer programme for children and young people returns – but with a difference

Islington’s Heatwave summer programme for children and young people is back – but with a difference. Picture: Islington Council

Film review: Make Up

Make Up stars Molly Windsor