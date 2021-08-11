Men charged with murdering Taylor Cox receive Old Bailey date

Published: 10:16 AM August 11, 2021

Taylor Cox, 19, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Islington. - Credit: Met Police

A man charged with murdering 19-year-old Taylor Cox in Islington is set to appear at the Old Bailey next month.

Robel Michael, 20, of no fixed address, was arrested on August 4 and has already appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court but is yet to enter a plea.

Taylor, who lived in Barnet, was found with a head injury after police were called to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens shortly before 4.30pm on June 8.

Michael is set to appear at the Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey, on September 1 for a mention. He is set to be back on October 25 for a pre-trial preparation hearing - which indicates a not guilty plea could follow.

Also appearing is set to be Jaden McGibbon, 20, of Warltersville Road, Islington, who was charged with murder on June 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Op Trewen CAD 5570/08JUN21.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org