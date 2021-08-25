News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Holloway man arrested over Taylor Cox 'murder' in Islington

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 7:39 AM August 25, 2021   
Shooting victim Taylor Cox

Shooting victim Taylor Cox - Credit: The Cox family

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager Taylor Cox in Islington.

Holloway man Sichem Mangituka-Mpelo, 20, was cuffed on Monday and charged with murder. He is set to appear in Highbury Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday). 

Taylor, who lived in Barnet, was found with a head injury after police were called to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens shortly before 4.30pm on June 8.

Metropolitan Police have already charged two others with murder: Robel Michael, 20, of no fixed address, and Jaden McGibbon, 20, of Warltersville Road. 

Both men are set to appear at the Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey, on September 1 for a mention. 

The court has also pencilled into its diary a pre-trial preparation hearing for October 25, although no pleas have yet been entered.
 

You may also want to watch:

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Picturehouse in Finsbury Park

New Finsbury Park Picturehouse opening imminent

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
La Clave Latin American Festival

Food and Drink

Finsbury Park to host UK's biggest free Latin festival this weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
People Friendly Streets in Highbury Fields

Islington Council | Opinion

Letters on People Friendly Streets and Old Street roundabout

Reader letters

Logo Icon
The Edmonton incinerator 

Climate Emergency | Exclusive

What competition? One bidder left in 'race' to build north London...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon