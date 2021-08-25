Holloway man arrested over Taylor Cox 'murder' in Islington

Published: 7:39 AM August 25, 2021

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager Taylor Cox in Islington.

Holloway man Sichem Mangituka-Mpelo, 20, was cuffed on Monday and charged with murder. He is set to appear in Highbury Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

Taylor, who lived in Barnet, was found with a head injury after police were called to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens shortly before 4.30pm on June 8.

Metropolitan Police have already charged two others with murder: Robel Michael, 20, of no fixed address, and Jaden McGibbon, 20, of Warltersville Road.

Both men are set to appear at the Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey, on September 1 for a mention.

The court has also pencilled into its diary a pre-trial preparation hearing for October 25, although no pleas have yet been entered.

