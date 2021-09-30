Published: 4:25 PM September 30, 2021

An Islington mum has teamed up with her nine-year-old son to write a poetry book to increase representation and inspire children of Black heritage.

Tayma Hunte, 29, and Isaiah Marche-Hunte wrote the book last year during the lockdown.

Entitled I Am, it features nine poems which aim to promote confidence and to teach children how to understand their feelings and take care of their mental health.

It also features a poem celebrating iconic and historic Black figures, including Martin Luther King, Beyoncé and the British rapper Stormzy.

Only 7 per cent of children’s books published in the UK between 2017 and 2019 feature characters of colour.

As a result of the book, Tayma has been shortlisted for the award-winning Penguin Random House WriteNow programme, which aims to find, nurture and publish new writers from under-represented communities.

She said: “We really enjoy writing poems together and have been using affirmations where you repeat positive statements to overcome negative feelings.

"They have really helped Isaiah to express and explore his emotions.

"So, knowing that lots of people, especially children, were suffering during the lockdown we wanted to share what we had learnt and inspire children and boost their confidence to help them to better manage their mental health.

“It was really important to us that the book featured diverse illustrations and represented our ethnicity.

"We started writing the book not long after the start of the Black Lives Matter movement and what happened with George Floyd’s death really affected me.

"I wanted to do something positive in response that specifically related to children of black heritage and championed love, self-acceptance and tolerance.

“I’m really excited and honoured to be shortlisted for the WriteNow programme. I was told that there were more than 900 entries so to make the final 50 shortlist feels like a huge achievement."