Islington HR company set to take on year-long fundraising drive

Published: 11:28 AM February 25, 2021

An Islington HR company is hoping to raise £5,000 over the next year in a fundraising drive for a heart charity.

The TCM Group, in Upper Street, is aiming to raise cash for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) by encouraging staff to take on sponsored challenges and asking clients to make a donation for webinars and resources.

The charity will also be the beneficiary of an event to mark TCM's 20th anniversary this year.

This partnership follows TCM's fundraising campaign in the run-up to Christmas which saw the company raise just over £1,000.

David Liddle, chief executive and founder of TCM, said: “As we all know, the past year has been hugely challenging, and we recognise the particular strain that has been put on charities."

He continued: "We are proud to be in a position where we can provide our ongoing support to the charity, and are looking forward to getting involved with fundraising activities, promoting heart health and wellbeing amongst our staff, and perhaps even getting involved with some volunteer work at their local shops.”

Nicola Reavey, fundraising manager for BHF, said because of the pandemic, its ability to invest in research is likely to fall by £50 million this year.