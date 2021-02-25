News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Islington HR company set to take on year-long fundraising drive

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 11:28 AM February 25, 2021   
The TCM Group staff

Staff at The TCM Group, based in Upper Street. - Credit: TCM

An Islington HR company is hoping to raise £5,000 over the next year in a fundraising drive for a heart charity. 

The TCM Group, in Upper Street, is aiming to raise cash for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) by encouraging staff to take on sponsored challenges and asking clients to make a donation for webinars and resources.

The charity will also be the beneficiary of an event to mark TCM's 20th anniversary this year.

This partnership follows TCM's fundraising campaign in the run-up to Christmas which saw the company raise just over £1,000.

David Liddle, chief executive and founder of TCM, said: “As we all know, the past year has been hugely challenging, and we recognise the particular strain that has been put on charities."

You may also want to watch:

He continued: "We are proud to be in a position where we can provide our ongoing support to the charity, and are looking forward to getting involved with fundraising activities, promoting heart health and wellbeing amongst our staff, and perhaps even getting involved with some volunteer work at their local shops.”

Nicola Reavey, fundraising manager for BHF, said because of the pandemic, its ability to invest in research is likely to fall by £50 million this year.

Most Read

  1. 1 'This is the end of my political career': Richard Watts stands down
  2. 2 WATCH: Air ambulance called to Islington flat fire
  3. 3 Islington Council pauses plans to chop down 70-year-old mulberry tree
  1. 4 Islington mental health charity Clubhouse gets £225,000 funding boost
  2. 5 Richard Watts to stand down as leader of Islington Council
  3. 6 Police force entry to alleged Islington 'house party' amid pandemic
  4. 7 Three strikes and you're out: Jail term for drug dealer
  5. 8 Meet Islington Boxing Club's new coaches
  6. 9 The Mall: Mystery surrounds incoming Upper Street supermarket identity
  7. 10 MP broke rules with late declaration of Islington payments, report finds
Charity News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dixon Clark Court tree removal 18.02.21.The tree cutting continues

Video

WATCH: End to tree-gate as Dixon Clark Court felling starts

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Hungerford Primary School

Coronavirus

Islington primary's food bank experiences spike in demand

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Diarmaid Ward, Islington Council's executive member for housing and development

Housing

Islington landlord licence scheme goes live to try protect renters' rights

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Highbury Leisure Centre 

Highbury Leisure Centre pool ready to reopen after fire

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus