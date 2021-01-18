Teaching mentor comes 'full circle' working at Islington school

Published: 4:03 PM January 18, 2021 Updated: 4:38 PM January 18, 2021

An Islington local has come “full circle” by working as a mentor at the primary school she attended.

Jade Rampasad, who grew up in the area and attended Pooles Park Primary School said she finds it “very rewarding” to be a Teach First mentor working with students in the classrooms where she was educated.

Jade also attended Woodhouse College, where she achieved 12 A*-to-B GCSEs. She has also just finished a PhD in psychology at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Looking back now, working at Pooles Park Primary School has made Jade appreciate the importance of her early education.

She said: “In Teach First, they ask you what were the fundamentals that made you want to teach, and for me, it was going to that secondary school and having such amazing teachers and such amazing support.”

It has been “really special,” Jade said, to feel as though she is giving back to a school who were so important in shaping her future.

Having come from a single-parent background, Jade said she is indebted to the support she received from her primary and secondary school teachers, many of whom she has kept in contact with over the years.

