Hundreds of novelty teapots on show in Upper Street

Gill Wing used to store the teapots in the gift store she ran with her husband - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of novelty teapots are on show on Upper Street until the end of August.

The teapots were collected over 43 years by former shopkeeper Gill Wing, who died seven years ago.

Gill kept one of every design she sold, resulting in a collection of 1,100 teapots featuring popular culture characters like Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore.

Gill Wing and her husband Tim opened a gift shop on Upper Street in the 1970s - Credit: Archant

Her son, Ben Elsdale, said: “It’s nice showing them to people who have been in the shop for many years but have never actually seen them properly because they were on the top two shelves.”

The exhibition will also serve to sell the teapots, as storing them had become increasingly difficult.

Gill Wing's son Ben Elsdale will be keeping some of the dinosaur teapots - Credit: Archant

Gill’s family will keep some of the more sentimental teapots. Ben, for example, said he will keep the dinosaur ones which Gill created herself.

The teapots can be viewed and bought at 192 Upper Street throughout August.