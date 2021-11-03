TEDxKingsCross to discuss how to solve climate change

Farhana Yamin, lawyer, author, activist, expert adviser to Climate Vulnerable Forum will speak at TEDxKINGSCROSS - Credit: TEDX

Some of the country’s leading climate thinkers are set to discuss what can be done to lower emissions in Islington, Greater London and beyond.

Considering what can be done to reduce emissions locally will be central to TEDxKingsCross, which will see 12 speakers give their take on ‘How We’re Going To Solve Climate Change’ this month - following the COP26 summit.

Based on 2019 data, Islington has the sixth highest emissions levels out of Britain’s 379 local boroughs.

However, activists are optimistic with emissions per square foot having dropped by 45 per cent from 2005.

Area emissions in Islington were 79.4 kt CO2 per km2 in 2005 but in 2019 had fallen to 43.8 kt CO2 per km2.

You may also want to watch:

Ellie Besley-Gould, founder of locally-based sustainability platform The Greenish, is part of the team behind the Tedx event on November 29 at Everyman King’s Cross.

She said: “This data shows us that although we still have high emissions in Islington, they have fallen to almost half of the level they were.

“This shows us that action has been taken and, crucially, it has worked.

“Today’s political climate offers the perfect opportunity to now start making the deeper policy changes and investing in a green future to bring emissions across Islington and Greater London down to as low as they can possibly get.

“Our residents want to see change, and they support action to reduce emissions.

"We’re at a critical turning point for the local and national governments to do more and get us greener, quicker.”

Speakers at TEDxKingsCross include Fiona Harvey, environment editor at The Guardian, Sir Tim Smit, co-founder of Eden Project, and Arizona Muse, a supermodel and NGO founder.

Ellie added: “TEDxKingsCross is such an exciting opportunity to keep the story moving after COP26.

“The line-up of speakers is both inspiring and influential and we’re so looking forward to hearing their talks.

“This event will change the conversation we’re having about climate change just as it’s most needed.”

A limited number of tickets are on sale now for the event which will run from 6-8.30pm.

For more information, visit: www.ted.com/tedx/events/47663