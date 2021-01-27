Archway stabbing: 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder
- Credit: Archant
Police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of the murder of 15-year-old Romario Opia.
The 16-year-old remains in police custody after being arrested last night.
Romario was stabbed in Holland Walk, on the Elthorne Estate in Archway, at about 5.30pm on Monday night. Despite efforts to save him by emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later.
His next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers.
Another boy aged 16, who was arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released with no further action.
The Met’s murder squad is now investigating, and officers have asked anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to share it with them.
Ch Supt Raj Kohli, commander of the central north unit, said: “A young person’s life has been taken and our thoughts are with his family and friends who have lost someone very special to them.
“I know our community will be shocked and upset by this incident."
The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days, according to Scotland Yard.
Anyone who witnessed the initial assault or who knows anything about what happened is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 4987/25JAN.
Alternatively information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.