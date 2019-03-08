Search

Teen 'critical but stable' after Goswell Road stabbing

PUBLISHED: 12:22 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 23 June 2019

Archant

A teenager was fighting for his life after being stabbed in Goswell Road on Friday evening.

A 17-year-old boy was knifed in the street at 11.10pm. No one has been arrested and police are appealing for information about the attack.

The boy was taken to an east London hospital where his condition was assessed as "critical" - but a Scotland Yard spokesperson said his health has since "improved" and he's now "critical but stable".

They added: "No arrests have been made at this early stage. Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances."

The victim's family have been informed.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 9561/jun21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

If there are any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

