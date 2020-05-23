Search

Advanced search

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

PUBLISHED: 23:44 23 May 2020

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

A teenager is in a “critical” condition after being stabbed in Islington this evening.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hullbridge Mews, near Rosemary Gardens, at about 8.15pm.

You may also want to watch:

The male teenage victim has been taken to hospital.

A section 60 order has been authorised covering the N1, N7, WC1 and EC1 areas of Camden, Islington and Hackney. This allows officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have reasonable grounds.

Police are investigating. No one has been arrested yet.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 61624 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hackney men sentenced after man stabbed to death at Islington house party

L-R: Mohammed Musse and Ramani Boreland. Picture: Met Police

‘Flames were flying out of the window’: Firefighters tackle blaze in St Luke’s Estate

St Luke's Estate fire. Picture: Christopher Reeves

“It’s a weird, twilight zone” says Sherlock and League of Gentlemen star Mark Gatiss

Actors Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss are outside the King's Head Theatre which they are supporting in its fundraising endeavours

Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after victim suffers ‘slash injuries’ in Finsbury Park

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Car chased by police collides with woman in Highbury

Met Police stock image. Picture Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hackney men sentenced after man stabbed to death at Islington house party

L-R: Mohammed Musse and Ramani Boreland. Picture: Met Police

‘Flames were flying out of the window’: Firefighters tackle blaze in St Luke’s Estate

St Luke's Estate fire. Picture: Christopher Reeves

“It’s a weird, twilight zone” says Sherlock and League of Gentlemen star Mark Gatiss

Actors Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss are outside the King's Head Theatre which they are supporting in its fundraising endeavours

Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after victim suffers ‘slash injuries’ in Finsbury Park

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Car chased by police collides with woman in Highbury

Met Police stock image. Picture Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

England Boxing to launch ‘Box In Mind Bitesize’ mental health sessions

Young boxers get down to some sparring in the ring at the newly opened Fairbairn Boxing Club at the Greenhill Centre in Manor Park

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Top 5 moments for Arsenal Women’s Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Looking back: Leyton Orient v Arsenal, 1952

The cover of the match programme from Leyton Orient's FA Cup tie with Arsenal in 1952

Gazette letters: Holloway Prison site, GLL, housing, social distancing, NHS and respect parks.

The former Holloway Prison site. Picture: PA
Drive 24