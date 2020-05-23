Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing
PUBLISHED: 23:44 23 May 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
A teenager is in a “critical” condition after being stabbed in Islington this evening.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hullbridge Mews, near Rosemary Gardens, at about 8.15pm.
You may also want to watch:
The male teenage victim has been taken to hospital.
A section 60 order has been authorised covering the N1, N7, WC1 and EC1 areas of Camden, Islington and Hackney. This allows officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have reasonable grounds.
Police are investigating. No one has been arrested yet.
Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 61624 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.