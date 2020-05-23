Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

A teenager is in a “critical” condition after being stabbed in Islington this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hullbridge Mews, near Rosemary Gardens, at about 8.15pm.

You may also want to watch:

The male teenage victim has been taken to hospital.

A section 60 order has been authorised covering the N1, N7, WC1 and EC1 areas of Camden, Islington and Hackney. This allows officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have reasonable grounds.

Police are investigating. No one has been arrested yet.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 61624 or Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk