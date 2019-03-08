Breaking
Tufnell Park stabbing: Teenager in 'life-threatening' condition after Cathcart Hill knife attack
PUBLISHED: 17:09 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 16 May 2019
A teenager is in a "life-threatening condition" after being stabbed in Tufnell Park this afternoon.
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at about 3:25pm to reports of an altercation on Cathcart Hill.
Officers and a helicopter from London's Air Ambulance found a man, believed to be in his late teens, suffering from a stab wound at the scene.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
A knife was recovered nearby and a crime scene remains in place."
No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
