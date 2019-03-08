'I thought I was going to get stabbed': Teen robbed at knifepoint near Islington Police Station claims cop car didn't stop to help

A teen who was beaten up and robbed with a "10in combat knife" claims cops didn't pull over to help him after the attack near Islington Police Station.

But Islington Police, which is investigating Sunday's armed robbery, has suggested officers may not have seen him or perhaps failed to stop because they thought the victim was "waving at them or someone else".

Jay Garner, 16, and his friend were robbed by three masked males on bikes outside the Sainsbury's in Liverpool Road, near the junction with Tolpuddle Street where Islington's force is headquartered.

"I thought I was going to die," Jay told the Gazette. "I thought I was going to get stabbed.

"I tried to run away but they were holding on to me.

"They were all wearing masks, gloves and hoods. You could only see their eyes.

"They took all our stuff. When they punched me it disorientated me and I didn't know what I was doing."

He said they robbed his phone and one male took his friend's bike, abandoning the one he'd been riding, before they pedalled off.

"After they left a police car rode past," added the City of London Academy Islington student.

"I was screaming and really waving and they just drove right past me. I was right next to the pavement facing the car".

Jay claims his attackers were "still in view" and could have been caught.

In response to tweets about this incident from Jay's grandmother, Lorraine, Islington Police replied: "Sorry to hear this. It is possible officers thought your grandson was waving at them or someone else.

"It's not always clear when people try to flag us down. I'm sure they wouldn't ignore him on purpose."

Jay hasn't been able to sleep since the mugging. His mother, Hayley, told the Gazette: "It's constantly playing in my mind. Jay hardly goes out as it is and I feel guilty because I shouldn't have let him out.

"I don't let him out after 10 and he usually only goes to the cinema of his friends.

"His brother is fed through a tube, so he is one of those boys who stays at home looking after him with me.

"He really is an innocent boy. For his birthday all the family put money together and brought him the phone [that was robbed]."

The Met Police has been approached for comment.