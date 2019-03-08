Teen shot and stabbed in broad daylight Pooles Park attack, off Seven Sisters Road

A teenager was shot and stabbed off Seven Sisters Road this afternoon - and he's suffering from "potentially life-changing injuries".

Police were called to reports of a stabbing and shooting at about 3.30pm.

An 18-year-old man was found injured and taken to hospital, where his condition is "not life-threatening".

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), and he remains in custody.

"No firearm has been recovered to date," said a Scotland Yard spokesperson. "A crime scene is in place and searches continue."

A senior police officer has authorised section 60 powers across the whole of Islington and Camden until 7am tomorrow, meaning cops can stop and search people without reasonable suspicion.

