Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Teen shot and stabbed in broad daylight Pooles Park attack, off Seven Sisters Road

PUBLISHED: 20:38 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:43 08 June 2019

The crime scene. Picture: @999London

The crime scene. Picture: @999London

Archant

A teenager was shot and stabbed off Seven Sisters Road this afternoon - and he's suffering from "potentially life-changing injuries".

Police were called to reports of a stabbing and shooting at about 3.30pm.

An 18-year-old man was found injured and taken to hospital, where his condition is "not life-threatening".

You may also want to watch:

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), and he remains in custody.

"No firearm has been recovered to date," said a Scotland Yard spokesperson. "A crime scene is in place and searches continue."

A senior police officer has authorised section 60 powers across the whole of Islington and Camden until 7am tomorrow, meaning cops can stop and search people without reasonable suspicion.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Dangerous sexual predator’ jailed after stalking woman from Seven Sisters Road McDonald’s then launching terrifying attack

Dean Burke was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court this week for sexual assault. Picture: Supplied

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in hospital after knife wound to leg

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

‘Gentrification’: Boris Johnson and City North blasted for rough sleeping and anti-social behaviour under Stroud Green Bridge

Boris Johnson offered bluster but little else during his conference set-piece

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Dangerous sexual predator’ jailed after stalking woman from Seven Sisters Road McDonald’s then launching terrifying attack

Dean Burke was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court this week for sexual assault. Picture: Supplied

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in hospital after knife wound to leg

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

‘Gentrification’: Boris Johnson and City North blasted for rough sleeping and anti-social behaviour under Stroud Green Bridge

Boris Johnson offered bluster but little else during his conference set-piece

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Teen shot and stabbed in broad daylight Pooles Park attack, off Seven Sisters Road

The crime scene. Picture: @999London

New training course to help sports coaches handle mental health issues

Two women playing netball (pic Sport England)

London clubs Push The Boat Out to get more people into watersports

Sailing clubs and training centres across London welcomed visitors to �Push the Boat Out� and try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost

World Cup feature: England lose but Pakistan fans win the day

Trent Bridge where England played Pakistan. Picture: Sam Cooper

Islington seniors enjoy share of success during final show of season at Royal National

Slavisa Gegic celebrates his win (pic Reggie Hagland)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists