Holloway Road stabbing: Teen knifed in stomach on New Year's Eve

PUBLISHED: 19:43 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:43 01 January 2020

Police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

PA Archive/PA Images

A teenager was stabbed in the stomach in Holloway on New Year's Eve.

Police were called at 12:17pm on Tuesday December 31 to reports of a stabbing at a residential address in Holloway Road,

A 15-year-old boy was found injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries aren't life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Officers are investigating.

A man, who witnessed the aftermath but asked to remain anonymous, told the Gazette: "A young man had been stabbed in the stomach, he was the lying on the pavement in pain. People were trying to flag down cars. Cars didn't stop, eventually an ambulance turned up."

Did you see what happened? Are you the victim? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

