Holloway Road stabbing: Teen knifed in stomach on New Year's Eve

Police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

A teenager was stabbed in the stomach in Holloway on New Year's Eve.

Police were called at 12:17pm on Tuesday December 31 to reports of a stabbing at a residential address in Holloway Road,

A 15-year-old boy was found injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries aren't life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Officers are investigating.

A man, who witnessed the aftermath but asked to remain anonymous, told the Gazette: "A young man had been stabbed in the stomach, he was the lying on the pavement in pain. People were trying to flag down cars. Cars didn't stop, eventually an ambulance turned up."

