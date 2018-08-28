Teenager stabbed at Highbury and Islington station
PUBLISHED: 17:58 20 December 2018
Archant
A teenager was stabbed outside Highbury and Islington Station this afternoon.
Police officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the forecourt at the Highbury Corner station at about 12.30pm.
Cops and paramedics attended and found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “His injuries have been assessed and are not believed to be life-threatening”.
No arrests have yet been made. Police are investigating.
Did you see what happened? Call Sam at the newsdesk on 020 7433 0104 or email sam.gelder@archant.co.uk