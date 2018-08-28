Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Teenager stabbed at Highbury and Islington station

PUBLISHED: 17:58 20 December 2018

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

A teenager was stabbed outside Highbury and Islington Station this afternoon.

Police officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the forecourt at the Highbury Corner station at about 12.30pm.

Cops and paramedics attended and found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “His injuries have been assessed and are not believed to be life-threatening”.

No arrests have yet been made. Police are investigating.

Did you see what happened? Call Sam at the newsdesk on 020 7433 0104 or email sam.gelder@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Much-loved owner of former Essex Road chippy George’s Fish Bar dies

George and Dimitra with family members.

Teenager stabbed at Highbury and Islington station

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington Council bans famous jazz musician accused of antisemitism from performing with The Blockheads

Gilad Atzmon is not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Islington cab drivers release Christmas single about love

Joe and Jon the Islington cab drivers have made a Christmas single about being in love. Picture: Joe Lewis

Most Read

New Ash Green man rearrested as part of investigation into Sarah Wellgreen’s disappearance

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

Kent Police issue warning after spate of thefts from sheds in Gravesham

Picture: Met Police

Gravesend county line drug dealers jailed for more than 20 years

Seun Daramola, Christopher Bolokor and Kirk Huggins. Photos: Kent Police

Asthma: The number of Kent children admitted to hospital

Samantha Walker, director of research and policy at Asthma UK, said: “It is extremely distressing that the rate of children and teenagers admitted to hospital because of their asthma is on the rise.

Bryan Adams confirms show in Canterbury as part of his The Get Up summer tour

Bryan Adams

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil slammed by German newspaper BILD as ‘biggest loser of 2018’

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil: Doubts surface about his future in North London as January transfer window looms

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Miedema signs long-term extension with Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City Women's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (pic Nigel French/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists